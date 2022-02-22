April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together. All participants are required to pre-register online at Santa Clarita Volunteers.

Participants can start their day by picking up free supplies at any of three local drive-thru supply pick-up locations that will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the event. In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, free bags of mulch will also be available at each pick-up site for participants to use for their home gardening projects, while supplies last. When registering, participants will be prompted to choose their preferred drive-thru pick-up location, including:

1. Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway

2. Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

3. Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street.

Participants can post their event photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC. Educational videos that feature environmentally friendly tips about recycling, water quality, composting and more will also be available on Green Santa Clarita on the day of the event. For event information, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at (661)286-4098 or email environment@santa-clarita.com.

