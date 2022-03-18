header image

March 18
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
April 9: Too Toxic to Trash Hazardous Waste Round-up
| Friday, Mar 18, 2022

Green Santa Clarita will host a Too Toxic to Trash household hazardous waste and e-waste drive-thru collection event at College of the Canyons on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held in the South Parking Lot at COC, Parking Lot 14 at Rockwell Canyon Road and University Center Drive in Valencia.

Drop off your household hazardous waste and e-waste including old electronics, paints, cleaners, automotive fluids, CFLs and batteries.

For a full list of acceptable items visit Green Santa Clarita.

