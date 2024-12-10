Areas of Old Orchard Park Closed During Construction

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that areas of Old Orchard Park, 25023 Ave Rotella, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will be closed during construction upgrade to the park.

As part of this project, the playground, basketball court and restroom building will be closed during construction.

However, the baseball field will remain open and accessible throughout the process.

The paseo on the north side of the restroom building will remain open until the sidewalk improvements on Lyons Avenue are complete.

Originally developed in 1968 as part of the Valencia master plan, Old Orchard Park is one of the City’s oldest parks, serving as a beloved gathering place for families, students and residents for decades.

The planned upgrades include various improvements designed to serve the community’s needs. These include new playground equipment with shade structures, an ADA-compliant restroom building, pickleball court overlay on the existing basketball court, as well as a brand-new multisport court which offers a variety of recreational games.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by summer of 2025.

