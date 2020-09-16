header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
| Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
armstead
Songhai Armstead, head of Los Angeles County’s Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative. | Courtesy photo.

 

Songhai Armstead, a longtime advocate for the underserved and an innovator within Los Angeles County’s justice system, has been selected to head the county’s groundbreaking Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative.

As the office’s first executive director, she will oversee the implementation of recommendations to make “care first, jails last” a reality in Los Angeles County, coordinating among multiple departments and community stakeholders, and building on the findings of the Alternatives to Incarceration Work Group.

The Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative or ATI is part of the County’s Chief Executive Office.

Armstead is scheduled to retire from the Superior Court bench to begin her assignment in late September 2020.

“I am thrilled to learn of the hiring of Songhai Armstead to be our county’s inaugural ATI Executive Director,” said Dr. Robert K. Ross, president and CEO of the California Endowment, who chaired the ATI Work Group. “Ms. Armstead brings the right blend of personal, career, and justice reform experiences to lead our transformation efforts—to assert care as the first option, and jail as the last resort in our system.”

Armstead, who was appointed to the Superior Court by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015, has been instrumental in creating innovative programs that assist justice-involved veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and those with mental health and substance abuse disorders—all with a focus on getting people the treatment and housing resources they need to improve their lives and break the cycle of incarceration.

A gifted educator on the topic of implicit bias, she has trained hundreds of justice system participants, including justices of the California Supreme Court, on how powerful unseen biases shape lives and actions, and contribute to the perpetuation of systemic racism.

A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, Armstead earned her law degree at UCLA School of Law, where she was the first-ever African American female student body president. In her personal life, she overcame a tumultuous childhood that included stints in the foster care system and the now-closed MacLaren Hall Children’s Center.

“I am honored to be selected for this great opportunity. I have been shaped by my own life experiences—and even more by being able to serve and listen to those most impacted by trauma and the justice system,” Armstead said. “I look forward to bringing all of my energies to this important effort to create innovative alternatives for people who deserve to get well in the community, not in a jail cell.”

Her appointment was applauded by those who’ve worked with her in the past as well as her new colleagues.

“Songhai is a great partner and advocate who rolls up her sleeves and really gets things done,” said Anita Nelson, CEO of SRO Housing Corporation, an affordable housing developer and supportive service provider. “In the 15 years that I’ve known her, she has walked Skid Row, met the people, learned the issues and is truly committed to housing as a cornerstone of a stable and secure life. The County is fortunate to have her in this leadership capacity.”

“People experiencing mental illness are far too often caught up in the criminal justice system. If we are going to break this cycle, we need visionary leaders like Songhai Armstead to help us find new pathways that recognize not just systemic racism but the need to overcome institutional barriers and truly meet our clients where they are,” said Dr. Jonathan Sherin, director of the County Department of Mental Health.

“This is outstanding news! Songhai Armstead has a deep understanding and compassion for the indigent accused and the wisdom to make real sustained change from a system of overincarceration to ‘care first, jails last.’ She is a true partner in our efforts to find treatment and services that help people thrive,” added Ricardo D. Garcia, Los Angeles County Public Defender. “Her commitment to justice and equity will allow public defenders to divert clients from the criminal justice system back to their homes and communities instead of jail cells.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees

Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisors approved a motion to officially support Proposition 17, which would restore voting rights to parolees if approved by California voters.
FULL STORY...

Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative

Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Songhai Armstead, a longtime advocate for the underserved and an innovator within Los Angeles County’s justice system, has been selected to head the county’s groundbreaking Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative.
FULL STORY...

Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues

Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 47 new deaths and 474 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,669 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program
SCV Water will kick off a pipeline replacement program in October, starting with a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline along Decoro Drive and Blueridge Drive in Saugus.
SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program
Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 18 students as winners of the 47th Student Academy Awards competition.
Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisors approved a motion to officially support Proposition 17, which would restore voting rights to parolees if approved by California voters.
Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
Songhai Armstead, a longtime advocate for the underserved and an innovator within Los Angeles County’s justice system, has been selected to head the county’s groundbreaking Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative.
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
California Board of Education Approves Civic Engagement Award
The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved criteria for California students to earn a new Seal of Civic Engagement, an incentive aimed at encouraging active and ongoing citizenship.
California Board of Education Approves Civic Engagement Award
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
The 8U HARTbreakers, a local softball team of 8- and 9-year old girls, hit it out of the park last month, taking second place at the American Fastpitch Association’s Southwestern Nationals.
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Thousands tuned in to the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance Tuesday evening, honoring lives lost in traffic-related incidents, as it was held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Federal officials asked the William S. Hart Union High School District to update policies for suicide prevention, tracking and compliance, and other student privacy areas identified in the notification of findings from a recent federal monitoring program.
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
As the weekly average of new cases rises in the U.S., federal health officials revealed a plan Wednesday to roll out free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Americans who want one.
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 47 new deaths and 474 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,669 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
Dozens of residents urged the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to consider reopening malls and breweries, but Public Health officials said it’s not yet time, even though California’s guidelines allow for resuming limited operations.
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Buckle up for a trip down Haunted Highway. This spooky, family-friendly experience allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will be held virtually, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of eastbound lanes on Interstate 210 in the Los Angeles community of Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce that Lunafest, the annual travelling, all-women film festival of short films by and about women, will be presented this year in an innovative and fun drive-in format on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., at Castaic Lake.
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 10, as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
The Department of Beaches and Harbors encourages kids to celebrate Coastal Cleanup month by learning how ocean pollution begins in their neighborhood, no matter where they live.
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
A big rig that caught on fire and created a small vegetation fire, prompted an hours-long closure of southbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the following areas:
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to create the COVID-19 CARES Act Childcare Provider Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
%d bloggers like this: