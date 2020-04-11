[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Army Deploys Medics to Hard-Hit East Coast Communities
| Saturday, Apr 11, 2020
Army Maj. Gen. Michael O'Guinn, deputy chief of the Army Reserve, serves lunch to soldiers of Task Force 338-1 on April 7, 2020, at the John E. Smathers Reserve Center, Fort Meade, MD. TF 338-1 is an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force mobilizing to New York to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The Army has mobilized eight Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to the East Coast to support the coronavirus relief efforts and curb the spread of disease, senior Army leaders said.

Four task forces travelled to New York City, three are deploying to New Jersey, and one is headed to Connecticut, said Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy. McCarthy discussed the task forces and other measures the Army is taking to combat the COVID-19 pandemic during a media roundtable Friday at the Pentagon.

Army scientists at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Maryland, have been working with researchers from across the globe on COVID-19 vaccines. McCarthy said six possible vaccines have shown the most promise; four are being tested on animals, and two on human subjects. Additionally, two soldiers diagnosed with coronavirus were given an antiviral drug used to treat the Ebola virus, and they successfully recovered, McCarthy said.

“They’re up and walking around,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, that’s not that substantial of a sample size, but it shows that it can work.”

McCarthy, who met with USAMRDC Commander Brig. Gen. Michael Talley, said the research staff has been working relentlessly to find a viable vaccine.

“If you look across all our lines of operation, our labs are working 24 hours a day in the pursuit of vaccine,” McCarthy said.

To build the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces, the Army called up medical professionals from Army Reserve units across the country. The Reserve volunteers were vetted to ensure they were not already engaged in the battle against coronavirus in their own communities, said Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville.

“We did not want to take medical personnel out of civilian communities where they were actually fighting the virus,” he said.

Each task force consists of 85 people, and each has the capability of providing the same service as a 250-bed hospital, McConville said.

“We went ahead, and we knew that there was going to be a lot of demand for medical professionals,” McConville said. “…We put together these 15 Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces, and they are motivated and ready to go.”

The task forces deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, before moving on to the hospitals where they will augment staff. Some of the units will support patients receiving treatment at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Others will augment community hospitals.

Each task force has 14 physicians – including an infectious disease specialist and four respiratory specialists. In addition, each has 16 medics, 13 nurses, five physician assistants, two dentists, four pharmacists, two clinical psychologists, a psychiatrist, two occupational therapy specialists, four dieticians and 18 other supporting staff.

The task forces are designed to perform low-acuity care, officials said, but they can also test for COVID-19.

The remaining seven task forces are on standby and can be ready to travel within 24 hours once a location is identified by Army North and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, McConville said.

About 25,000 National Guard troops have deployed across the United States and its territories in support of the COVID-19 response. Guardsmen have built mobile COVID-19 test sites to relieve some of the burden of screening emergency room patients for coronavirus at treatment facilities in Miami and Chicago, McCarthy said. He added that the test sites will be able to process thousands of screenings at a faster rate.

“What it does if you go from the screening to the recovery point and the healthcare continuum, it helps create an arm’s reach in the screening … instead of overrunning an emergency room with hundreds of people, which then presents the challenge for health care professionals to not getting sick,” McCarthy said. “So by going to the (mobile test site), you can have many of these people get diagnosed, they get prescriptions, and they go home as opposed to overwhelming emergency rooms.”

McCarthy said he plans to visit both test sites next week.

 

 

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Data Show Safer at Home Order Slowing Rate of COVID-19 Transmission
Saturday, Apr 11, 2020
Data Show Safer at Home Order Slowing Rate of COVID-19 Transmission
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) released Friday its COVID-19 Hospital Demand Modeling Projections showing that physical distancing is slowing the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the county.
FULL STORY...
County Plans to Secure 15,000 Hotel Rooms in Massive Public Health Effort
Saturday, Apr 11, 2020
County Plans to Secure 15,000 Hotel Rooms in Massive Public Health Effort
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and a network of service providers for people experiencing homelessness are leading the rapid expansion of its interim shelter system in a massive public health effort that aims to bring as many people as possible inside to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Pentagon to Fund 39 Mil. More N95 Masks in 90 Days
Saturday, Apr 11, 2020
Pentagon to Fund 39 Mil. More N95 Masks in 90 Days
$133 million investment will increase U.S. domestic N95 mask production by over 39 million over the next 90 days.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Saturday: 8,873 Cases, 265 Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new deaths and 456 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19 disease). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 931 new cases.
L.A. County Saturday: 8,873 Cases, 265 Deaths
UCLA Health: Will Sick People’s Blood Yield a Treatment?
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus. Members of the community who have recovered from coronavirus are encouraged to donate blood.
UCLA Health: Will Sick People’s Blood Yield a Treatment?
Don’t Spike the Ball Early | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
To scientists, to the public and even to politicians, many are saying: Don’t let up. For those who say, “loosen the reins,” you are mistaken.
Don’t Spike the Ball Early | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
State to Fund 20,000 Additional Child-Care Slots
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the release Friday of $100 million to support child care services, and to support child care providers who are stepping up to serve essential infrastructure workers and vulnerable populations and their children during this critical time.
State to Fund 20,000 Additional Child-Care Slots
CSUN, Sunshine Canyon Partner to Launch Safety Awareness Campaign
In an effort to minimize the risk of infection and help protect solid waste and recycling service providers and members of the community, California State University, Northridge ARCS (Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM) program has partnered with the Sunshine Canyon Landfill Law Enforcement Agency (SCL-LEA) to help circulate an important message of safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.
CSUN, Sunshine Canyon Partner to Launch Safety Awareness Campaign
Data Show Safer at Home Order Slowing Rate of COVID-19 Transmission
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) released Friday its COVID-19 Hospital Demand Modeling Projections showing that physical distancing is slowing the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the county.
Data Show Safer at Home Order Slowing Rate of COVID-19 Transmission
County Plans to Secure 15,000 Hotel Rooms in Massive Public Health Effort
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and a network of service providers for people experiencing homelessness are leading the rapid expansion of its interim shelter system in a massive public health effort that aims to bring as many people as possible inside to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
County Plans to Secure 15,000 Hotel Rooms in Massive Public Health Effort
Pentagon to Fund 39 Mil. More N95 Masks in 90 Days
$133 million investment will increase U.S. domestic N95 mask production by over 39 million over the next 90 days.
Pentagon to Fund 39 Mil. More N95 Masks in 90 Days
State Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Childcare for Essential Workers
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) have issued new guidance that will facilitate childcare for children of essential critical infrastructure workers, children at risk of abuse or neglect, and children with disabilities or special health care needs.
State Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Childcare for Essential Workers
Army Deploys Medics to Hard-Hit East Coast Communities
The Army has mobilized eight Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to the East Coast to support the coronavirus relief efforts and curb the spread of disease, senior Army leaders said.
Army Deploys Medics to Hard-Hit East Coast Communities
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, and extended the county's "Safer at Home" order through May 15.
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
Deputy Brian Rooney, who oversees the Youth Activities League (YAL) in Val Verde, was determined to brighten kids’ day due to usual holiday activities being canceled.
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction (Video)
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Friday announced the cancellation of its 49th Annual Benefit Auction, titled "Galactic Gala," scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction (Video)
California Friday: 19,472 Cases, 541 Deaths; 2,024 Health Care Workers Positive
California had a total of 19,472 confirmed cases and 541 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Friday afternoon.
California Friday: 19,472 Cases, 541 Deaths; 2,024 Health Care Workers Positive
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Just over a month after the first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation, California is showing signs of flattening the curve — and triumphing over the global pandemic.
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Sunkist Donates Lemons to Henry Mayo, Others
“Hospital staff is on the frontlines of COVID-19 and we wanted to show our appreciation by delivering a source of vitamin C to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and other hospitals in the area,” said Jim Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sunkist Growers. “We want to make sure those fighting the good fight stay healthy and have access to fresh citrus.”
Sunkist Donates Lemons to Henry Mayo, Others
Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals
As Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and airlines continue to experience reduced passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BUR is temporarily closing Terminal B operations effective Friday, April 10.
Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals
A Cloud of Germs | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Right now, the only COVID-19 screening test for hospital employees is taking one’s temperature at the door or asking if they have symptoms.
A Cloud of Germs | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
Los Angeles Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
Los Angeles County officials are regularly updating resources on COVID-19, and have updated guidance for commercial and residential landlords and tenants.
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call
Last month, the Army reached out to about 800,000 retired and reserve soldiers, asking them to join the COVID-19 response effort, and so far, roughly 25,000 have volunteered.
U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday released a new "simple tax return" for non-taxpayers to fill out to receive their $1,200 "economic impact payments" per the CARES ACT.
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
%d bloggers like this: