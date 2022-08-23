Arrest Made by SCV Sheriff’s Station in Felony Child Abuse Incident

Officers from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station have arrested Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, for felony child abuse. He was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.

Coultas was arrested after a report was made on Tuesday, Aug. 16 of a male adult engaged in a physical altercation with a male juvenile. The report of an altercation was received at approximately 3 p.m., by the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The call for service reported a male adult, approximately 50 years old, engaged in a physical altercation with a male juvenile, on the 24000 block of Copper Hill Drive in Valencia. Prior to deputy arrival, the male left the location. Deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation in which a report was taken.

With follow up investigation, detectives were able to identify the male. The male remained cooperative with detectives throughout the investigation.

Detectives are continuing with their investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting L.A. Crimestoppers.

