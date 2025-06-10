Arrest Made in Alleged Plum Canyon Park Sexual Assault

On June 6, 2025, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau began investigating the circumstances surrounding a sexual assault by 20-year-old De’Angelo Lee Rivera.

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a sexual assault call for service at Plum Canyon Park and located the suspect and victim. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The victim and suspect arrived at the park together and were acquaintances.

There is no immediate threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, and in the early stages.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Special Victims Bureau is tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

