Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation

Santa Clarita Station detectives have been investigating a report of a battery that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Santa Clarita, the investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect.

With thorough investigation, detectives were able to identify a primary suspect. On Dec. 14 the suspect, 21 year old Adriano Anzuini from Santa Clarita, turned himself into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and has remained cooperative with detectives.

He was booked for felony battery likely to cause great bodily injury, and elder abuse, and remains in custody at this time. Anzuini has been identified as the boyfriend of the female driver of the Toyota Prius which almost collided with the victim, resulting in a possible road rage incident. No other arrests are pending.

The original report follows:

While the victim was enroute to visiting family on the 22100 block of Barrington Way in Saugus, a Toyota Prius almost collided with the victim.

After arriving to the residence on Barrington Way, approximately 15-20 minutes later, the victim heard a knock at the door. He opened the door and was confronted by two male Hispanics and a female Hispanic. One of the males asked the victim whose vehicle was parked in front of the location. The victim explained it was his vehicle and exited to move the vehicle. Upon doing so, he was struck from behind and fell to the ground. The two males and female fled on foot and out of view. The victim sustained minor injury. The suspect(s) remained outstanding at the time a report was taken.

The investigation remains ongoing. Thank you to everyone who submitted tips and provided additional information.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...