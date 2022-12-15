Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting

Uploaded: , Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Arrest MadeOn Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to a restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita regarding reports of shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a male suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. During investigation, deputies learned an altercation had taken place inside the location between two males, prior to the shooting.

The argument continued outside the location in which a male adult then brandished a firearm and fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the upper torso. The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival and remained outstanding at the time a report was taken. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Detectives with the COBRA team immediately conducted follow-up into the incident and were able to identify a suspect through a lengthy investigation.

On Monday, Dec. 12, COBRA detectives, along with the assistance of the Crime Impact Team, and Probation Department, executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Lancaster, during which the suspect, Isaac Clark, 23, from Lancaster, was arrested for attempt murder.

A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of a firearm loaded with a high capacity magazine, identified belonging to the suspect’s brother, Isaiah Clark, 23, also from Lancaster. Clark, who is on active probation, was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon.

Both brothers were booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody at this time.

No Comments for : Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD

    Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD

    1 hour ago
  • Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads

    Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads

    2 hours ago
  • Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count

    Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count

    3 hours ago
  • Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths

    Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths

    3 hours ago
  • Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting

    Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting

    4 hours ago
  • ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell

    ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell

    7 hours ago
  • Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award

    Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award

    7 hours ago
  • California Restarts State’s School Dashboard

    California Restarts State’s School Dashboard

    10 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)

    Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)

    17 hours ago
  • All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look

    All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.