Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting

Uploaded: , Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to a restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita regarding reports of shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a male suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. During investigation, deputies learned an altercation had taken place inside the location between two males, prior to the shooting.

The argument continued outside the location in which a male adult then brandished a firearm and fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the upper torso. The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival and remained outstanding at the time a report was taken. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Detectives with the COBRA team immediately conducted follow-up into the incident and were able to identify a suspect through a lengthy investigation.

On Monday, Dec. 12, COBRA detectives, along with the assistance of the Crime Impact Team, and Probation Department, executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Lancaster, during which the suspect, Isaac Clark, 23, from Lancaster, was arrested for attempt murder.

A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of a firearm loaded with a high capacity magazine, identified belonging to the suspect’s brother, Isaiah Clark, 23, also from Lancaster. Clark, who is on active probation, was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon.

Both brothers were booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody at this time.

