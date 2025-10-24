Arroyo Seco Junior High Named 2025 California Blue Ribbon School

The California Department of Education has named Arroyo Seco Junior High School in the William S. Hart Union High School District in the Santa Clarita Valley as one of 31 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools.

Arroyo Seco Junior High School previously won a National Blue Ribbon School award during the 2001-2002 school year. The school is located at 27171 N. Vista Delgado Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has recognized 31 California schools that have been nominated as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2025 and, following the U.S. Department of Education’s elimination of the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, are being awarded the distinction of 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools.

This prestigious award honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools that close achievement and opportunity gaps, as well schools where students demonstrate especially high levels of academic success.

“It’s my pleasure to congratulate these school communities on their hard work to earn recognition as 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools. While the U.S. Department of Education has abruptly ended the NBRS program, I want to ensure that the hard work of students, staff and educators does not go unrecognized,” Thurmond said. “This award affirms the dedication and achievement of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.”

Schools are recognized based on overall academic performance or progress in closing opportunity gaps among student subgroups. Blue Ribbon schools are among the state’s highest performing based on all students’ scores, subgroups’ scores and graduation rates.

California Blue Ribbon School communities will receive official recognition from the California Department of Education and will be formally celebrated at the annual California School Recognition Program celebration in spring of 2026.

The California Blue Ribbon School recognition program, established to recognize certified nominees of the cancelled NBRS program, will be awarded for this year only.

Other statewide school recognition programs, such as California Distinguished Schools, will continue to recognize exemplary schools across the state.

California Blue Ribbon Schools for 2025

William S. Hart Union High School District, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Alameda Unified School District, Bay Farm Elementary School

Oakland Unified School District, Crocker Highlands Elementary School

Alameda County Office of Education, Yu Ming Charter School

San Ramon Valley Unified School District, Los Cerros Middle School

Clovis Unified School District, Kastner Intermediate School

Central Unified School District, Norman Liddell Elementary School

Clovis Unified School District, Liberty Elementary School

Arcata Elementary School District, Union Street Charter School

Holtville Unified School District, Pine Elementary School

Glendale Unified School District, Chamlian Armenian School

Compton Unified School District, Willowbrook Middle School

Glendale Unified School District, Anderson W. Clark Magnet High School

Lawndale Elementary School District, Lucille J. Smith Elementary School

Los Angeles Unified School District, Clover Avenue Elementary School

Los Angeles Unified School District, Third Street Elementary School

Pomona Unified School District, Pantera Elementary School

Anaheim Union High School District, Oxford Academy

Fullerton Joint Union High School District, Troy High School

Pacific Southwest District, Lutheran High School – Orange County

Tustin Unified School District, Tustin Memorial Academy

Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Dorothy McElhinney Middle School

Elk Grove Unified School District, Elliott Ranch Elementary School

Adelanto Elementary School District, Gus Franklin Jr. Elementary School

Etiwanda School District, Day Creek Intermediate School

Chula Vista Elementary, Camarena (Enrique S.) Elementary School

San Diego Unified, Magnolia Science Academy San Diego

San Diego Unified, San Diego Global Vision Academy

SBE – College Preparatory Middle School, College Preparatory Middle School

Archdiocese of San Francisco, Ecole Notre Dame Des Victoires

Lodi Unified School District, Elkhorn School

