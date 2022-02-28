header image

February 28
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
'Arsenic and Old Lace' to Debut at The MAIN
| Monday, Feb 28, 2022
The cast of 'Arsenic and Old Lace' is seen rehearsing the classic comedy which opens March 11 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. The play runs March 11-13, 18-28 and 25-27.

A thrilling comedy classic is headed to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. “Arsenic and Old Lace” written by Joseph Kesselring and presented by Olive Branch Theatricals will hit the stage March 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. General admission is $15. View all available showtimes and purchase tickets by visiting The Main here.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” follows a dramatic critic who must deal with his eccentric family and the local police in Brooklyn as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves. This comedy classic is a fast-paced, non-stop, thrill ride from beginning to end that you do not want to miss.

The MAIN’s 2022 theater season is well underway with original and adapted productions for all to enjoy. Take advantage of this intimate theater viewing experience in the heart of Old Town Newhall.

For more information about “Arsenic and Old Lace” at The MAIN and other upcoming productions for the 2022 season, visit At The MAIN or contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

“Arsenic and Old Lace” by Joseph Kesselring is being performed under special license from Dramatists Play Service, Inc. Click here learn more about Olive Branch Theatricals.

