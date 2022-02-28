‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ to Debut at The MAIN

A thrilling comedy classic is headed to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. “Arsenic and Old Lace” written by Joseph Kesselring and presented by Olive Branch Theatricals will hit the stage March 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. General admission is $15. View all available showtimes and purchase tickets by visiting The Main here.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” follows a dramatic critic who must deal with his eccentric family and the local police in Brooklyn as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves. This comedy classic is a fast-paced, non-stop, thrill ride from beginning to end that you do not want to miss.
The MAIN’s 2022 theater season is well underway with original and adapted productions for all to enjoy. Take advantage of this intimate theater viewing experience in the heart of Old Town Newhall.
For more information about “Arsenic and Old Lace” at The MAIN and other upcoming productions for the 2022 season, visit At The MAIN or contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.
The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit, "Zoom In." The exhibit features art that portrays magnified views of real things including animals, insects, plants, people, etc. An artists’ reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of "The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians" at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
In recognition of Black History Month, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office has recognized Lancaster entrepreneur Kendra Mays who owns and operates Kendra Mays Designs and Amaysn Events as Senate District 21st February Small Business of the Month.
College of the Canyons baseball produced a season-high 16 runs behind big days from Doyle Kane and Tafton Hensley to get past host San Diego Mesa 16-12 on Thursday in a high-scoring affair that had to be called after seven innings due to darkness.
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has awarded California Institute of the Arts the No. 1 ranking in every category for which it was eligible in its 2022 Animation School Rankings.
The 2022 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 for new uniforms for the band and color guard, a new tarp for the Color Guard for competition season and the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters:
Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach, near Malibu Tower 3
Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
College of the Canyons women's softball outscored visiting Santa Barbara City College 16-1 over a two-game set on Tuesday, extending its win streak to four consecutive games behind the arm of pitcher Allyson Melgar and a hot-hitting Cougar lineup.
College of the Canyons received the second highest team score in the nation for the American Association of Two-Year Colleges Student Mathematics League Test, which is a two-round competition that tests the problem-solving skills of students against others across the nation.
As part of his government accountability legislative package, California Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced Senate Bill 1367 which would prohibit a state agency from awarding a no-bid contract to a company that has made a charitable donation on behalf of the governor in the preceding 12 months.
