Artist Cathy Michelle Isaacs Announces New Exhibit

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 21, 2022

By Press Release

Santa Clarita Artists Association new member, Cathy Michelle Isaacs, announces her new exhibit entitled “Pouring My Heart Out.” A free reception will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the Canyon Theatre Guild lobby.

The show will run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 23, 2022. The public is invited to view the art in the lobby at anytime the theatre is open at 24242 Main Street, in Old Town Newhall.

“My mediums include: acrylic, watercolor, resins and embellishes,” said Isaacs. “It all started with makeup where I enjoyed a 30+ year career owning a Day Spa; having my own line of cosmetics in which I was able to mix custom cosmetics from scratch and use my love of color everyday. That lead me to permanent makeup where again color and detail was everything. I have since retired from that amazing career and am so blessed to now have the time to pour (literally) my heart into my art. This brings me so much joy. I love this fluid art form as the paint speaks to me and guides me. There are no two pieces exactly alike, even when using the exact same colors. That in itself is very exciting. Then once I see the piece, I am able to decide if or how I will embellish it to bring it fully to life.”

To see more of Cathy Michelle Isaacs’ artwork, visit CMIartistry.com.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartist.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...