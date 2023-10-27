header image

1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Artist Frank Rock Featured in Exhibit at The MAIN
| Friday, Oct 27, 2023
Frank Rock - The MAIN

The city of Santa Clarita will present “Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility” by Santa Clarita artist Frank Rock at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. This art exhibition will be on display from Monday, Oct. 30, through Tuesday, Nov. 28, with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Rock’s artistic journey began at an early age, evolving from sketches and drawings to his current passion for creating wide-open skies and light on water. With a calling to bring joy through his art, Rock’s work reflects his lifelong commitment to the craft. Drawing inspiration from photographs and his own visions, Rock’s unique approach transforms each piece into a distinct and soulful creation. His art often incorporates natural movement, capturing the play of reflective light.

Over the years, Rock has left a mark on the local art scene, adorning the community with his murals, including those in Old Town Newhall, the hospital tower and a life-sized grizzly bear embellished with historical figures and cyclists. “Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility” is an opportunity for the public to experience Rock’s artistry, whose work has brought vibrancy and color to Santa Clarita. This exhibition promises to be a testament to his dedication and artistic evolution.

To learn more about “Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.
