Santa Clarita CA
January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Artist Pete Morris Demonstrating ‘Watercolor on Mineral Paper’ at The MAIN
| Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Bodie
Bodie Ghost Town by Pete Morris.


Artist Pete Morris will be demonstrating “Watercolor On Mineral Paper” Monday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., at The MAIN Theater. Morris is an urban street painter and art teacher.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall. This free demo is available to all. Morris is passionate about watercolor and has been painting for 30 years. About 10 years ago, he decided he would try to paint every day, and he has followed through on that to the present. He draws and paints people and landscapes wherever he goes and also paints in his studio and in classrooms. He teaches at least three watercolor classes a week and a drawing class called ‘Drawing from Observation.’

He also frequently holds workshops and does demos at local art associations. He is perhaps best known for sketching people on the Metro trains, which can be seen on a YouTube video entitled ‘Pete Morris, the Metro da Vinci’. He can also be seen
in a video on YouTube entitled ‘Pete Morris: An Artist in the O.R.’

Morris exhibits his work at various shows throughout the year, some as part of a group and some one-man shows. He uses social media, Facebook and Instagram, to share current work and notify people about upcoming events.

Morris has published a few books which contains collections of his drawings and paintings. ‘Curbside L.A.’ and ‘Riding the Metro’ on Blurb.com. ‘Pete Morris: An Artist in the O.R.’ and ‘Route 66 Watercolors’ are available on Amazon.

Morris’ website is seelifeart.com, which contains a good sampling of his paintings. He can be contacted at petemorrisart@yahoo.com.

Santa Clarita Artists Association at: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Pete Morris

Self-portrait by Pete Morris.

Catalina Casino

Catalina Casino by Pete Morris.

Blackeyed

Blackeyed by Pete Morris.

Descanso Flowers

Descanso Flowers by Pete Morris.
