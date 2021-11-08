Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January

Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.

“We can finally have that ‘people to people’ connection we missed for 2 years,” Friedman said. “Our demos will now be in person held at the Main Theatre (a beautiful, intimate theatre) in the Arts District in Newhall, where we can also allow non-members to attend free.”

Demos will still be the third Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 17, SCAA will spotlight artist Kevin Davidson in a live and Zoom oil palette knife demo. Davidson will demonstrate integrating palette knife into an oil brush painting.

“I will be presenting methods to mixing painting and palette knife into a mostly brush oil painting so that it all blends together,” Davidson said. “Sometimes an oil painting just needs something to make it more compelling, and adding another dimension with thick confident strokes of a knife can enhance the focal area; or just add texture or interest to an otherwise mundane painting. The brush provides the detail that can’t be achieved by knife alone. But there has to be a smooth transition from brush to knife or it becomes too gimmicky and out of place; the vocabulary has to be the same, from smooth brush-work to smooth knifework.”

Davidson was an illustrator draftsman in the United States Navy and graduated with an illustration major in Art Center College of Design and joined an illustration/ design studio in Newport Beach. He later became a freelance illustrator for a few years.

“After recognizing the world of print media was changing, I transitioned to fi-ne art and began a watercolor class; discovered watercolor on Yupo synthetic papers,” Davidson said. “I joined Southern California Plein Air Painters Association, Orange and San Clemente Art Association; Laguna North Gallery and Mission Fine Art Gallery. Soon I began concentrating on oils, mostly plein air and some studio work during the pandemic.”

For Zoom link, visit the Association’ website at https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...