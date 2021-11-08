header image

1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
| Monday, Nov 8, 2021
Kevin Davidson

Artist Kevin Davidson will demonstrate how to integrate palette knife into oil painting.

Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.

“We can finally have that ‘people to people’ connection we missed for 2 years,” Friedman said. “Our demos will now be in person held at the Main Theatre (a beautiful, intimate theatre) in the Arts District in Newhall, where we can also allow non-members to attend free.”

Demos will still be the third Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 17, SCAA will spotlight artist Kevin Davidson in a live and Zoom oil palette knife demo. Davidson will demonstrate integrating palette knife into an oil brush painting.

“I will be presenting methods to mixing painting and palette knife into a mostly brush oil painting so that it all blends together,” Davidson said. “Sometimes an oil painting just needs something to make it more compelling, and adding another dimension with thick confident strokes of a knife can enhance the focal area; or just add texture or interest to an otherwise mundane painting. The brush provides the detail that can’t be achieved by knife alone. But there has to be a smooth transition from brush to knife or it becomes too gimmicky and out of place; the vocabulary has to be the same, from smooth brush-work to smooth knifework.”

Davidson was an illustrator draftsman in the United States Navy and graduated with an illustration major in Art Center College of Design and joined an illustration/ design studio in Newport Beach. He later became a freelance illustrator for a few years.

“After recognizing the world of print media was changing, I transitioned to fi-ne art and began a watercolor class; discovered watercolor on Yupo synthetic papers,” Davidson said. “I joined Southern California Plein Air Painters Association, Orange and San Clemente Art Association; Laguna North Gallery and Mission Fine Art Gallery. Soon I began concentrating on oils, mostly plein air and some studio work during the pandemic.”

For Zoom link, visit the Association’ website at https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Sierra Snow

“Sierra Snow.”

Boat Buddies

“Boat Buddies.”

Laguna Main Beach

“Laguna Main Beach.”
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
