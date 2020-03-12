Artists Association to Hold 2-Day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a 2-day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The workshop will take place at the Stevenson Ranch Library, located to Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, 91381.

The workshop, which will be headed by Kathy Leader, will focus on how to make mixed media abstract compositions with use of paint, paper and ephemera.

Leader is a mixed media Los Angeles based artists, owner and teacher at The Art Process Studio. She has a degree in fine art and Master’s in art education from South Africa. She has earned a reputation as an inspiring creative coach encouraging all artists to understand the process of creativity while finding their own creative voice with new and innovative techniques taught in her workshops and retreats.

Cost:

$130 SCAA Members

$150 Non-Members

Space is limited

Please click here to sign up.

Materials & supplies list, instructions, and workshop details to be provided to registrants two weeks before the workshop.