Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

By Press Release

Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit “Enraptured by Nature” from Thursday, Aug. 5 – Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.

The opening reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. All are invited to meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments and appetizers.

The show will include over 30 pastel, oil and watercolor paintings depicting the Western landscape as well as favorite places from their travels. Small works of art, fine art prints and art related gift items will also be on display. All are offered for sale. Visitors to the gallery may also be pleasantly surprised to find either one of these talented artists at work demonstrating and discussing their approach to painting.

Georgio works primarily in pastels and watercolors in a variety of subject matter. She has studied portraiture and figures, especially dancers, and has a deep love of nature and its wonders. Her land and seascapes capture the colorful dawn and twilight skies and their reflections in water.

“There is so much beauty in nature, even in the smallest of God’s creatures,” Georgio said. “I want to share my awe and respect for the land and those who dwell on it.”

The main body of Fisher’s artwork consists of plein air landscape oil paintings. After capturing the crucial elements of the scene on location, specifically the beauty of the light and shadow pattern, she will return to her studio to add the finishing details.

“I am enamored with backlighting and the variety of the environments we as Californians are so lucky to have at our disposal,” Fisher said. “I view the landscape as a visual symphony; complex, yet innately understood from within one’s spirit. There is rhythm and harmony in this natural world—confirmation of the Divine. It is the song in my soul, which I translate onto canvas when painting a scene.”

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery is located at 22508 6th Street, Newhall, 91321.

Hours of operation for this show are: Tuesday through Fridays: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturdays: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Sundays: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or by appointment.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartist.org.

