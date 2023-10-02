ARTree Announces Founders Scholarship Recipients

Congratulations to Emma Castro, age 8, and Sofia Franco-Garcia, age 15. September 2023 recipients of the Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship.
ARTree Community Arts Center announced its Founders Scholarship recipients Emma Castro, 8 and Sofia Franco-Garcia, 15.
The scholarship is named after Bob Hernandez, who is the founder and president emeritus of ARTree. This scholarship fund has been earmarked for new, high-quality art supplies, which is valued at $200, and awarded to chosen students. Hernandez is now retired and enjoys painting every day. He hopes these kits encourage young artists to routinely practice their art at home.
The Founders Scholarship will be given twice a year – in September and April.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that the club has won top honors within Zonta International’s Add Your Voice Campaign for installing the largest number of new members throughout the Zonta world in 2023.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m.
Though a danger advisory was issued for Castaic Lake by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on Sept. 26, drinking water for all SCV Water customers remains safe and meets high standards for quality.
College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday the selection of Laphonza Butler — the President of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to electing women, EMILY’s List — to complete the United States Senate term of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, which runs through 2024.
The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for transit services. Over the past year, MV Transportation has been actively negotiating with the bus drivers' union. on Sept. 15, the union decided to authorize a strike. The city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in this labor contract disagreement.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning with closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The regular board meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the boardroom at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Alums and faculty from the California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video are screening their films at film festivals around the globe throughout the fall. More than 18 CalArtians’ works have been selected for festival lineups taking place across Canada, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District has reported the first case of West Nile Virus in the Santa Clarita Valley this season. Transmitted through mosquito bites, West Nile Virus is a health concern for people and animals.
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking volunteers for Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 18. Volunteers age 14 and older are being sought for a variety of positions at the annual holiday kickoff event in Old Town Newhall. Age requriements vary according to volunteer activity.
