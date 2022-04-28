ARTree Announces Free Upcoming Events

ARTree Community Arts Center in Old Town Newhall announced its free, upcoming events. Click links below for more information.

Flutterby Open Studio. Click [here] for more information or to register.

Nest Healing Art Studio, May 10

Special guest, Leslie Atia, will be bringing the art of weaving to Nest. Experience the calming motion and rhythm, connecting with the fibers and letting them weave a story of beauty. Click [here] for more information or to register.

ARTree Community Jam, May 19.

Stroll on over during the Senses Block Party!

Bring your acoustic instruments and /or your voices to our courtyard the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Jam along or just relax and listen. Click [here] for more information.

