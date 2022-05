ARTree Announces New Classes

The California Institute of the Arts 2022 graduation ceremony will be held in the Graduation Courtyard of the CalArts campus on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.

The Valley Industry Association is honored to host Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of Marketing and Communications, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, program coordinator, Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as keynote speakers for the May luncheon.

The ARTree Community Arts Center has announced new, upcoming classes.

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will hold a School’s Out Celebration dance with caller Romney Tannehill on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita seeks Beautification Project: Graffiti Removal Day Volunteers. Graffiti Removal Day will be held June 4 9 a.m. to noon. Join the city's Graffiti Removal team in beautifying Santa Clarita by painting walls in efforts to combat graffiti vandalism.

California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 3,407 new cases countywide, with 119 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Mission Opera is presenting "The 13 Clocks" - a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment (formerly Mountasia) in Santa Clarita. Registration is now open for chili chefs.

Hugo Amsallem put together back-to-back under-par rounds of 68 and 69 to finish first in the individual standings and lead College of the Canyons to a third-place result, just one stroke back of the event champions, during the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday.

Summer is just around the corner!

The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce its summer concert series this June featuring NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Jim Ranger and his band.

Join the Valley Industry Association and American Family Funding to kick-off the summer season with a BBQ Wednesday, May 25, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

- Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [ story

The California Department of Transportation announces an extended weekend closure of the westbound Interstate 210 to westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination Ron Cephas Jones, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty and Center for New Performance artist, was honored with a nomination for the 75th Tony Awards.

May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo The American Automobile Association in Santa Clarita will host the 2022 Summer Travel Expo Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Valencia office of AAA.

May 19: Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on May 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent, to provide information about foster care and how to help.

May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Mixer will be held at Valencia Acura Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.

SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups The SCV Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held at Bridgeport Park in Valencia Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 8 a.m.