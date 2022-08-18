header image

1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
ARTree Announces Upcoming Classes
| Thursday, Aug 18, 2022

The ARTree Community Arts Center has announced upcoming classes.

Scroll down for more information.

Art-Journaling for Self-Love
Meet Maria of Inantu Expressive Arts. Maria will lead a 7-week, morning class of art journaling beginning Sept 15. Relax and connect with yourself through meaningful creative expression. 18+
Creative Weaving
Leslie is teaching TWO weaving workshops, both held in the evening. Creative Weaving and Weaving a Memory are open to anyone 13+. Leslie’s intuitive process and connection with the healing properties of weaving presents a perfect opportunity for you to combine art with meaning.
Drawing Techniques
Chrystal will be teaching a 15-week, evening class for anyone 13+ on drawing techniques. Starting with basic shapes and shading techniques you will work through still life, landscape, portrait and figure drawing in pencil, pastel and charcoal.
Classes

 
Kids, Teens, and Adults
Community Jam

 
Free event in our courtyard Thursday, Aug 18, 7 p.m.
 

ARTree Season Classes

 
Filter by “ARTree” in online catalog.
Musette Caing Hart Named President/CEO of Olive Branch Theatricals

Musette Caing Hart Named President/CEO of Olive Branch Theatricals
Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Olive Branch Theatricals, a non-profit arts group in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced a major change in its leadership team. OBT’s founding board members are stepping down from the organization for new pursuits in New York City.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 6: Bingo or Bust Fundraiser to Support the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center

Oct. 6: Bingo or Bust Fundraiser to Support the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary will host the 2022 Bingo or Bust on Thursday, Oct. 6 starting at 6 p.m. to benefit the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center on the campus of Henry Mayo in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

New Cookie, Raspberry Rally, Joins Girl Scout Lineup in 2023 Season

New Cookie, Raspberry Rally, Joins Girl Scout Lineup in 2023 Season
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament

Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their third annual golf tournament beginning noon on Monday, Oct. 24.
FULL STORY...
