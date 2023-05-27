ARTree Community Art Center Offers Summer, Fall Classes

ARTree Community Art Center is a non-profit arts center located in Newhall offering several new opportunities this summer to make art.

ARTree is offering a summer art camp June 19-23 for children ages 5 to 12. Sign up for the waitlist for 10 a.m. camps. There are few spots available in the 1 p.m. camp for children ages 8 to 12. For more information click here.

In July and August ARTree will offer a series of one day workshops exploring art. The classes will be held on Saturdays, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 13 to adult. Classes are $30 which includes all materials.

The schedule includes:

July 8 Wearable Art: Cloth bags

July 15 Monotype Printmaking

July 22 Collage

July 29 Recycled Art

Aug. 12 Paint Pouring

These classes are offered through the city of Santa Clarita’s Seasons recreation catalog. Filter the catalog by “ARTree” to see entire list of workshops. Click here to sign up.

Fall Classes Start in August

For children ages 8 to 12 there will be “Art off the Page” class on Wednesdays starting Aug. 16. Draw, paint, glue, sculpt and make art leap off the page. This popular class for littles is now also available for big kids.

For ages 13 to adult a new “Watercolor Techniques” class will begin on Aug 13. The Sunday afternoon class will offers the change to learn, grow and discover why so many people choose watercolor as their favorite medium.

ARTree opened in 2010 with a commitment to bringing art opportunities to all ages. ARTree holds weekly classes, monthly free open studios, promotes volunteerism and spearheads public art projects throughout Santa Clarita. ARTree classes teach artistic principles utilizing an active, hands-on approach in small class settings. The teaching staff of artists bring their expertise and enthusiasm in a wide range of mediums.

For more information visit www.theartree.org.

ARTree Community Art Center

22508 6th St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

