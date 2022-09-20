ARTree Non-profit Community Arts Center Seeks Volunteers, Teachers

ARTree, a non-profit community arts center, is seeking volunteers and teachers.

Volunteers work with ARTree teachers to assist students, fetch materials and clean up. Volunteers are needed to assist in classes, prep materials, or work at a community event. Most classes are held weekdays at 4 p.m. Volunteers should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and expect to stay until 5:50 p.m.

To volunteer fill out the volunteer form here. Look for email from kay@theartree.org.

Started in 2010, with a commitment to bringing art opportunities to all ages, ARTree has developed deep roots in the Santa Clarita Valley. ARTree holds weekly classes, monthly free open studios, promotes volunteerism and spearheads public art projects throughout the SCV. ARTree classes teach artistic principles utilizing an active, hands-on approach in small class settings. The teaching staff of artists bring their expertise and enthusiasm in a wide range of mediums.

To join the roster of teachers click here. Look for email from sheri@theartree.org or artree@theartree.org.

Teaching artists share their love of art or craft in classes and workshops for children, teens and adults. Teachers receive a $40 stipend for a 1 hour class and a $60 stipend for a 1.5 hour class. A teaching commitment is asked of four to eight times a year within one of our existing classes. Background checks required.

For more information about ARTree classes click here.

ARTree Community Arts Center,

22508 6th St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

