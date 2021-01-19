header image

1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes
| Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021
ARTree Classes

ARTree Community Arts Center is offering virtual classes that you can share with family and friends, not just around the country, but around the world.

Choose one of ARTree’s upcoming virtual classes and register your whole crew.

Taking an art class together is loads of fun. If there are enough people, ARTree can even do a custom class for your group.

Classes currently scheduled in the next month include acrylic landscape and seascape painting, 3D Op Art cubes, and junk mail mosaics. Coming soon is another mandala class.

For more information or to send ARTree an email, click [here].

To view the ARTree’s classes or to sign up, click [here].
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International

Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
Friday, Jan 15, 2021
The MAIN is set to host eight weeks of free virtual productions from around the world from Jan. 22 through March 12 via Zoom for the Stage on Screen Theatre Fest's International Edition of online theatre.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques

Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association's first meeting of 2021, which will take place virtually Monday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program

March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Get ready to get your game on Sunday, March 14, as Soroptimist International of Valencia presents their annual fundraiser to benefit the Soroptimist’s Dream Programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting

Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
A brush fire quickly spread near Towsley Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, with initial reports indicating it had grown by 50 acres within a half-hour.
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
SACRAMENTO – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan issued the following statement Sunday recommending providers pause the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set to further review the proposed 77-acre Sand Canyon Resort development and hear from the developer after commissioners ruled in November the project needed “some work.”
Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 7 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Friday; SCV Cases Near 22,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 88 new deaths and 9,927 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported 7 new fatalities since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 7 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Friday; SCV Cases Near 22,000
SCV Husband-and-Wife Team Open Rapid COVID-19 Testing Company
After Harleen Grewal became one of the 1 million Los Angelenos to be diagnosed with COVID-19, she realized there’s a better way for people to find out whether they have the virus, or whether they need to isolate because they potentially could make someone else sick.
SCV Husband-and-Wife Team Open Rapid COVID-19 Testing Company
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with Santa Clara County and the University of California San Francisco, on Sunday announced that an L452R variant of COVID-19 is increasingly being identified by viral genomic sequencing in multiple counties across the state, including Los Angeles County.
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
Barger, Hahn Call for Expanded COVID Vaccination Effort in L.A. County
Seeking to support Los Angeles County's efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the tragic impact on its residents, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn are calling for additional flexibility in the county's vaccination effort to include as many residents as possible and a process to begin vaccinating those 65 and older.
Barger, Hahn Call for Expanded COVID Vaccination Effort in L.A. County
Newsom Formally Appoints Padilla a U.S. Senator; Nominates Weber as New Secretary of State
As Americans celebrate the legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his work to expand voting rights and representation, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday formally submitted the appointment of Alex Padilla to become California’s first Latino U.S. Senator and the nomination of Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber to become the state’s first African American Secretary of State.
Newsom Formally Appoints Padilla a U.S. Senator; Nominates Weber as New Secretary of State
Bank of America Sued for California Unemployment Fraud Scheme
A federal class action filed Friday claims Bank of America failed to secure debit cards containing unemployment benefits for millions of Californians, leading to widespread fraud and making some cardholders unable to access needed funds during a pandemic.
Bank of America Sued for California Unemployment Fraud Scheme
L.A. County on High Alert for Strong Wind, Fire Weather Conditions
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management will be on high alert Monday night due to the potential of extreme Santa Ana wind and fire weather conditions in much of the county late Monday night into early Wednesday.
L.A. County on High Alert for Strong Wind, Fire Weather Conditions
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House, rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
bridge
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Pandemic Death Toll Hits 2 Million Worldwide
The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 2 million on Friday and the World Health Organization warned the global health crisis may get even worse as people weary of restrictions let down their guard and contagious strains of the virus spread around the globe.
Pandemic Death Toll Hits 2 Million Worldwide
Residents Mostly Impacted by Power Shutoffs Express Concern Over Ongoing Events
At least once a month, residents of the Cali Lake RV community, nestled in a quiet canyon off a rural part of Soledad Canyon Road, have had their power shut off due to Southern California Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Residents Mostly Impacted by Power Shutoffs Express Concern Over Ongoing Events
Parents, Student-Athletes Gather to Urge Hart District to Bring Athletics Back
Late Friday afternoon, a group of parents and student-athletes gathered in front of the William S. Hart Union High School District office to urge the district to bring athletic-conditioning back to school campuses.
Parents, Student-Athletes Gather to Urge Hart District to Bring Athletics Back
City Council OKs Dedications in Tesoro Area, Newhall Pass Open Space
A future open space trailhead in the Tesoro area will be named after a founding Santa Clarita city councilman, and a portion of land in Newhall after a family who has donated several acres of land to the city for open-space preservation.
City Council OKs Dedications in Tesoro Area, Newhall Pass Open Space
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Near 1 Million Countywide; 258 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 258 new deaths and 15,051 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with cases likely to reach over 1 million this weekend. In addition, the Santa Clarita Valley has reached 21,189 total cases.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Near 1 Million Countywide; 258 New Deaths in County
SCV Boys and Girls Club Receives $50,000 Financial Gift from Federal Escrow, Inc.
Jim and Anita Lombardi of Federal Escrow, Inc. donated $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Club to help the organization continue providing COVID-19 relief services in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Boys and Girls Club Receives $50,000 Financial Gift from Federal Escrow, Inc.
CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President
The Castaic Union School District governing board appointed a new president during its annual organizational board meeting last month.
CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President
California High Court Makes Landmark Independent Contractor Ruling Retroactive
The California Supreme Court declared Thursday that worker classification standards set forth in its Dynamex decision should apply retroactively to a labor class action from 15 years ago, as well as all non-final cases that predate the 2018 landmark ruling.
California High Court Makes Landmark Independent Contractor Ruling Retroactive
