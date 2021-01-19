ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes

ARTree Community Arts Center is offering virtual classes that you can share with family and friends, not just around the country, but around the world.

Choose one of ARTree’s upcoming virtual classes and register your whole crew.

Taking an art class together is loads of fun. If there are enough people, ARTree can even do a custom class for your group.

Classes currently scheduled in the next month include acrylic landscape and seascape painting, 3D Op Art cubes, and junk mail mosaics. Coming soon is another mandala class.

For more information or to send ARTree an email, click [here].

To view the ARTree’s classes or to sign up, click [here].