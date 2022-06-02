ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants

ARTree Community Arts Center is honored to participate in the upcoming Santa Clarita 4th of July Parade in downtown Newhall.

The local nonprofit is inviting any interested current or former students, teachers, or volunteers to participate, where you can ride in one ARTree’s vehicles, walk the parade route, or ride a bicycle.

The theme of the parade this year is “Honoring our Front Line Personnel,” so participants are encouraged to dress with the theme in mind.

The parade route is about two miles, very slightly uphill.

The city of Santa Clarita has put together a list of rules for participants, as well as a liability waiver which must be signed, which ARTree will forward to you upon request.

**Note: Children under 10 must ride in one of our vehicles or on a bicycle, not walk.

Please click [here] if you’re interested in participating. Deadline to confirm participation is June 12.

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

