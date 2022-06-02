ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants

ARTree Community Arts Center is honored to participate in the upcoming Santa Clarita 4th of July Parade in downtown Newhall.
The local nonprofit is inviting any interested current or former students, teachers, or volunteers to participate, where you can ride in one ARTree’s vehicles, walk the parade route, or ride a bicycle.
The theme of the parade this year is “Honoring our Front Line Personnel,” so participants are encouraged to dress with the theme in mind.
The parade route is about two miles, very slightly uphill.
The city of Santa Clarita has put together a list of rules for participants, as well as a liability waiver which must be signed, which ARTree will forward to you upon request.
**Note: Children under 10 must ride in one of our vehicles or on a bicycle, not walk.
Please click [here] if you’re interested in participating. Deadline to confirm participation is June 12.
ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley with a $1,500 donation to help support the charitable organization’s outreach program for the homeless in the SCV.
Soroptimist International of Valencia’s annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” returns Sept. 24, 2022 to the Hyatt Valencia. Now in its 19th year, the event’s theme is “Masquerade Gala.”
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
On Thursday, June 2, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District will be launching two Measure A competitive grant programs and release up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities.
Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot.
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”
Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter.
Soundcheck will be bringing performances from the Rock ‘n’ Funktry gang of The Conscious Outlaws and the electric punk rock group Cosmic Ocean on a brand new, upcoming episode airing Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.
