ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021

ARTree Community Arts Center is returning to some in-person instruction, beginning Monday, March 22.

Classes will have a maximum of five students and masks will be required.

In-person classes available will include Andy Warhol flower prints, cardboard creatures, origami butterflies and fantastic creature drawing/painting.

ARTree is still committed to online instruction, and the Center added free Zoom workshops for anyone, anywhere to enjoy. See below for available online classes.

This month, make Circle Creatures with materials you have at home.

We offer virtual figure drawing every Thursday evening. Free trial for first time participants. Take some time for yourself and practice your drawing skills.

ARTree Digital Camera Classes

ARTree art classes

ARTRee Jackson Pollack

Online art distraction:
How to paint like Jackson Pollock video.
Trippy, paint drip site.

For more information or to register for upcoming classes, click [here].

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street
Newhall, 91321.

