Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 14
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
ARTree Winter, Spring Registration Now Open
| Monday, Nov 14, 2022

ARTreeARTree Community Art Center has announced its winter and spring registration is now open.

Scroll below for a list of classes available.

 

Events
Have you already signed up for Flutterby on Saturday, Dec 3rd?
Great, see you there!

We are at capacity for this date, but have opened registration for 2023.
ARTree will be at the 15th Annual Family Literacy Festival at the Old Town Newhall Library. Get creative at our table!
Week-Long Camp
5-7 YR OLDS
8-12 YR OLDS
More
Nest: Healing Arts Studio

Free for Teens & Adults

Dec 13, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Art For All : Special Needs

Added section: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Fridays

Now accepting SDP payments
Homeschool: Art Exploration

Littles 5-7

Bigs 8-12

Jan. 31 – May 16

Vendor for iLead & Sage Oak

Also open for private pay

ARTree builds community by providing opportunities to nurture creative thinking and expression through the unique power of the arts.
