ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available

ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.

All workshops and classes are located at 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Adult Workshops

Looking to try a new skill this year? The adult workshops offer an easy, low-pressure way to explore a new medium and get creative.

Beginning Encaustic Collage: The Layered Look

Dates: Saturday, Jan. 17-Sunday, Jan. 18.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Ages: 16-18 and up

Come join this two-day workshop to create encaustic collages with items such as stamps, mark making items, transfers, natural textured and rusted or tea-stained papers, music sheets, ink and encaustic wax.

Encaustic is a paint composed of beeswax, damar resin and pigment.

Because encaustic is impervious to moisture it is one of the most durable artists’ paints. Beeswax alone is relatively soft. Resin is added to raise the melting temperature of the wax and to give it hardness. This makes it more durable and able to take a higher polish, which can be done with a nylon cloth.

One Word Creative Art Experience

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Ages: 16-18 and up

Step into a space filled with music, color and meaning. In this workshop, each participant begins by choosing a single word, a word that reflects how you feel, what inspires you, or what speaks to your spirit. Guided by a teaching artist, you’ll transform that one word into a personal mixed-media artwork using paint, collage, recycled objects and texture. No experience needed, just curiosity and an open heart. Leave with a piece that truly resonates with who you are.

Spring Classes

Character Design and Illustration

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 28-May 20.

Time: 5:30- 7 p.m.

Ages: 11-16 yrs

In this class, students will explore the art of character design and illustration as a tool to tell their own stories. Students will begin by finding their own style, moving on to designing their own characters and ultimately putting their character in an environment.

Key lessons will include backstory, characterization, poses, expression, movement, color and environment.

Drawing and Painting for Tweens and Teens

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 27- May 19.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Ages: 11-16 years

Designed for students with an interest in developing their artistic abilities, this class offers a more focused approach to drawing and painting. Emphasis will be placed on refining technical skills, exploring more complex materials and techniques and understanding the creative process from concept to completion. Projects will challenge students to think critically, make artistic choices and begin developing their own visual style, while continuing to build a strong foundation in the elements and principles of art.

Fiber Arts: Felting

Dates: Monday, Jan. 26-May 18

Time: 2-3:30 p.m.

This class is for adults.

In this workshop style class, Chrystal Walker will lead you in exploring and creating with fiber.

Also this class will work with wool and create felted works of art that can be framed or added to a piece of clothing. Will explore both needle and wet felting techniques.

This is a small group class and may be modified based on the interests of the students.

Comics and Zines

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 29- May 21

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Ages: 12-18 and up

In this class students will learn all about the art of making comics and telling their own stories. The skills covered will include planning, drawing, inking and assembling an original short comic. Students will start by making a four-panel strip comic, then move on to making a one-page folded zine with eight panels and finally work on a multi-page comic zine. The class will include examples of different comics, different styles of drawing and storytelling, and an opportunity for the students to explore and express their own inner worlds.

A zine is a independently made little magazine of original work. It may include text or just images and can be about pretty much anything.

No prior drawing or writing experience is required. Comics will be made and assembled traditionally, using pencils, pens, markers, paper and a stapler.

Free Monthly Art Studios

Flutterby Open Art Studio is a free, monthly event held the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Families can create together, with multiple projects to try. Because the studio space is small, please register in advance.

Spaces are often released closer to the date, if there is a waitlist. Please only register for dates you can attend.

The next class is Saturday, Jan. 17.

NEST Healing Art Studio is a free, one-hour program dedicated to mindful, judgment-free art making every Wednesday or Sunday of the month, 1-2 p.m. Guided by licensed art therapist Emily Skelton, each session begins with a calming meditation, followed by a demonstration of that day’s unique art project.

Mindfulness in both meditation and art helps regulate emotions, reduce stress and focus attention. Each week’s project is a surprise, revealed at the start of class to invite openness and curiosity. This gentle uncertainty is part of the healing process, helping meet ourselves where we are, embrace vulnerability and discover growth through creativity.

No art experience is needed.

This program is intended for teens and adults.

Please only sign up for dates you can attend.

No shows will be removed from future registrations.

The next class is Sunday, Feb. 1.

Branching Out Open Studio is a free, monthly event held the second Saturday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m., for kids aged 10-14.

Branching Out Open Studio will empower youth to freely explore materials, express themselves and build confidence through creative choice making.

Rather than providing formal instruction, a facilitator will be present to encourage exploration and creating an environment where youth can build confidence and express themselves through self-directed art making.

The next class will be Saturday, Feb. 14.

