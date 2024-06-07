Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of May 9, 2024 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Arts Star
Public Participation
Staff Comments
New Business
1. POP-UP PROGRAM IN OUTDOOR HUB SPACES

The presentation on an outdoor space program concept for pop-up and mobile museum experiences for the community.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings