Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 18, 2021

By Press Release

Arts for Santa Clarita — an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy — recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.

“As an organization dedicated to supporting full, creative lives for all members of our community, we recognized that in order to achieve those goals we must commit to policies and practices of cultural equity that empower a just, inclusive and equitable society and build a greater understanding, respect for, and awareness of the cultural contributions of the many diverse groups in the City of Santa Clarita,” said Stephanie O’Connor, Arts for Santa Clarita board member.

The CEI statement outlines the organization’s definition of cultural equity; perspective acknowledgments and affirmations; as well as actions that Arts for Santa Clarita board members plan to take in order to advocate and expand opportunities for diversity in the Santa Clarita Valley community.

“Putting our intentions into words and policies can help clarify the goals and objectives of the organization. It also creates a sort of weathervane to help keep an organization on track over the years as board members change and other factors influence day to day operations,” O’Connor said. “As a young organization, the board members of AFSC felt it was especially important for us to clarify and affirm our vision.”

Actions include creating an assurance that diverse communities will be represented and supported in the development of arts policies and programs, committing time and resources to expand more diverse leadership within the organization’s board and advisory committee, and advocating for public policy that promotes cultural equity within the Santa Clarita Valley.

“In my experiences as an educator, the joy that I saw on the faces of children of all ages as they explored the arts was heartwarming,” said Alan Reinstein, retired educator and volunteer for Arts for Santa Clarita. “I believe it is extremely important to make sure students from all cultures and backgrounds have access to the arts, as well as the opportunity to explore the arts in all of their forms.”

To read the full CEI statement, please visit https://www.artsforsantaclarita.org/cultural-equity-inclusion

About Arts for Santa Clarita

Arts for Santa Clarita is dedicated to enriching the Santa Clarita Valley community through the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support and advocacy. For more information about Arts for Santa Clarita, visit: https://www.artsforsantaclarita.org.

