Arts, Music Instruction in Schools to Receive Prop 28 Funding
| Tuesday, May 23, 2023

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently joined fellow proponents of Proposition 28, passed by voters in 2022, to launch the Promise of Proposition 28 during a press conference to discuss how funding for the program to bring arts and music to California schools will be implemented.

Thurmond joined initiative proponents in Los Angeles on Monday, May 22, including former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Austin Beutner, artists Aloe Blacc and Will.i.am, the California Teachers Association and Service Employees International Union 99 as well as philanthropists, school administrators, current arts and music educators, education union representatives and aspiring arts educators at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles to discuss how the $933 million in funding will be rolled out this fall for the 2023–24 school year.

Proposition 28 provides nearly $1 billion annually in funding for arts and music throughout California schools so students in all grades can participate in arts and music programs.

“California voters overwhelmingly voted to support this nation-leading investment, the largest investment in arts and music education in the country,” Thurmond, an early proponent of Proposition 28, said. “The arts are a necessary part of a well-rounded education. We know the arts help kids connect with school and have a positive impact on student attendance and school climate. With these funds, we are providing every student with a creative outlet.”

The California Department of Education is working to make sure these dollars, all $933 million, get out to California schools. The CDE provided several technical amendments that were included in the State Budget May Revision that will help with the allocations.

To learn more, visit the Arts and Music in Schools YouTube channel or read more about school gigs here.

Those interested in getting updates can join the CDE’s electronic mailing list by sending a blank email to join-prop28@mlist.cde.ca.gov or search the CDE website for “Proposition 28 Arts and Music” once the Trailer Bill has passed.
