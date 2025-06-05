Assemblyman Tom Lackey & Paris Hilton’s Child Protection Measure Clears Assembly

Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), is pleased to announce his bipartisan legislation, Assembly Bill 653, the Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), has passed off the Assembly Floor and is heading to the Senate.

CAMERA would close a gap in California law by adding talent agents, managers, and coaches who work with minors in the entertainment industry to the list of mandated reporters. Celebrity advocate Paris Hilton and her nonprofit organization 11:11 Media Impact are the sponsor of the measure.

“For too long, children in entertainment have felt vulnerable behind the scenes, with no one to turn to for help. AB 653 will change that,” said Assemblyman Lackey. “It is an honor to work alongside Paris Hilton, who is a champion for child protection measures, to advocate for children in the entertainment industry. California has a long history of creating safeguards for kids, and I am looking forward to adding these new professions to the large list of mandated reporters.”

“I’m proud to sponsor AB 653 alongside Assemblymember Lackey to help close a dangerous loophole in the entertainment industry,” said Paris Hilton. “Every adult who works closely with children should be trained to recognize the signs of abuse and feel empowered to speak up. This bill is a crucial step that could save lives, and I’m grateful to see the legislature recognizing its importance and moving it forward.”

AB 653, CAMERA, passed off the Assembly Floor today with a 70-0 vote. It is expected to be heard in its first policy committee in the Senate in June.

