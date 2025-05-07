header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 7
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Advances Tax Relief Bill for those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Disaster
| Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Water drop


The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.

The bill would make any compensation received by residents as a result of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill disaster exempt from state taxes and excluded from counting against those who qualify for state assistance such as CalFresh. This legislation is crucial for these communities, as it will ensure that affected individuals receive the full benefit of the funds intended to address their hardships and relieve any state financial burdens.

“We should be doing everything we can to help families escape the dangerous conditions caused by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill disaster, not penalizing them for accepting relief,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act ensures that impacted residents can accept the help they need without facing the added burden of higher taxes or loss of safety-net benefits.”

For years, residents living near the landfill in Val Verde, Castaic, and some communities in Santa Clarita  have endured toxic air, noxious gas emissions, and severe health consequences due to an underground fire – which has recently tripled in size and is expected to burn for decades – at the landfill site. While the Chiquita Canyon Landfill unfortunately ended their assistance program earlier this year, the treatment of those aid dollars as taxable income initially created a set of barriers for those considering accepting the assistance for fear of losing essential benefits like CalFresh, Medi-Cal, or disability payments. Other families accepted the assistance because expensive upgrades to their air filtration systems or running them 24/7 is their only hope to combat the gasses.

This bill aims to protect those who saw no option but to accept the funds and to make sure no family has to make the difficult decision between benefits and their livelihood for  any future financial support received in response to this disaster.

The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee, where it joins the Landfill Fire Protection Act (AB28). If passed out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee, it would then advance to a full vote on the Assembly floor.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Advances Tax Relief Bill for those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Disaster
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Advances Tax Relief Bill for those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Disaster
The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
FULL STORY...
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds people that the federal government is now enforcing the REAL ID Act.
FULL STORY...
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
College of the Canyons men's golf won the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship for the 10th time in program history, extending its current tourney win streak to seven events and earning the opportunity to compete for back-to-back state championships.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Advances Tax Relief Bill for those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Disaster
The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Advances Tax Relief Bill for those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Disaster
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is reaffirming her commitment to supporting fire survivors.
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare Present “Still We Speak- A Night Of Sonnets and Song” for Eaton Fire Relief
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century to raise money for LA fire relief -- at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4 at 8pm.
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare Present “Still We Speak- A Night Of Sonnets and Song” for Eaton Fire Relief
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
Consumers are becoming more conscious of how the clothes they are purchasing are produced due to rising costs and environmental concerns, a shift that may push some to look for alternatives.
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds people that the federal government is now enforcing the REAL ID Act.
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents of an increase in measles cases among people who have recently traveled internationally and domestically.
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Desiree Belone (Ponca/Diné) on Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Belone will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage.
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Valencia Town Center will host a Mother's Day Celebration Event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 10.
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
College of the Canyons men's golf won the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship for the 10th time in program history, extending its current tourney win streak to seven events and earning the opportunity to compete for back-to-back state championships.
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
No. 14 College of the Canyons softball has been eliminated from the postseason following a pair of road losses at No. 3 Palomar College May 2-3.
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Four players from The Master's University have been named NAIA First Team All-Americans in Beach Volleyball.
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Pilot Self-Certification Program for Post-Fire Rebuilding
In a proactive move to accelerate recovery for communities devastated by the January 2025 wildfires, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath to implement a Pilot Self-Certification Program for residential rebuilds.
Pilot Self-Certification Program for Post-Fire Rebuilding
May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk
Old Town Newhall Association in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita will present Old Town Newhall Art Walk, a new event, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 17.
May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk
May 6-June 3: Apply for Disaster Loans for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program. This initiative aims to provide critical working capital (up to $75,000 per business) to help small businesses in unincorporated Altadena recover, rebuild and retain jobs in the community.
May 6-June 3: Apply for Disaster Loans for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
Ready for a shamrockin’ good time? Come to "Celebrate" on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the 'Canyon Country Community Center and dive into Irish fun with food, drinks and festive activities such as castle building, shamrock ornaments and more.
May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition
Santa Clarita Transit has announced its Santa Clarita TAP Card Artwork Competition, a unique opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita TAP card.
June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition
May 7: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
May 7: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Public Health Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A following a sustained increase in clinical cases and elevated virus levels detected in local wastewater.
Public Health Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak in L.A. County
May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
Kindergarten through sixth grade students will enjoy Book Time at The Butte on Sundays during May at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
May 7: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Report
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, at the SUSD District Office.
May 7: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Report
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the May Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Henry Rodriguez State Farm at 27141 Hidaway Ave., # 207, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
SCVNews.com