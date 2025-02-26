header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 26
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
| Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
Water drop


In response to advocacy from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office, yesterday California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara expanded the mandatory one-year moratorium on homeowners insurance non-renewals and cancellations to include residents impacted by the Hughes Fire.

This critical protection prevents insurance providers from canceling or refusing to renew homeowners policies for one year due to wildfire risk, offering much-needed insurance stability and relief for families recovering from wildfire disasters.

It was announced in a release sent out by the California Insurance Commissioner’s office that residents in the ZIP codes surrounding the Hughes Fire burn area are now covered under this crucial insurance moratorium. The ZIP codes include:

91354, 91355, 91381, 91383, 91384, 91390, 93040, 93222, 93225, 93243, 93532

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office took action after community reports that ZIP codes impacted by the Hughes Fire were not included in the Commissioner’s original moratorium order and insurers had dropped them.

“When we learned that Hughes Fire survivors weren’t covered under the insurance moratorium, we immediately took action, bringing this need to the Insurance Commissioner. I’m grateful for his responsiveness and for taking swift action. Our communities of Castaic, Val Verde and Santa Clarita have already been through so much, we must do everything we can to protect what is often the most important investment – your home,” said Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo. “We will continue fighting to make sure our community gets the relief and protections they need to recover and rebuild.”

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara added, “Homeowners affected by the Hughes Fire and other devastating wildfires should not have to worry about losing their insurance coverage during this crisis. My moratorium powers ensure that insurers cannot cancel or refuse to renew policies for those in wildfire-impacted areas, providing much-needed stability and relief during this difficult time. My team and I are working tirelessly to protect consumers and help them receive the benefits they are entitled to as quickly as possible.”

If you are impacted by the Hughes Fire and have concerns about your insurance coverage, you can:

Call the California Department of Insurance: 1-800-927-4357
Visit: www.insurance.ca.gov

Assemblywoman Schiavo’s office remains committed to ensuring wildfire survivors receive the protections and assistance they need and deserve.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Mission Opera has annouced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
In response to advocacy from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office, yesterday California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara expanded the mandatory one-year moratorium on homeowners insurance non-renewals and cancellations to include residents impacted by the Hughes Fire.
FULL STORY...
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Senator Valladares announced the introduction of SB 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill which expands CTE courses for high school students across California.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts Launches Groundbreaking D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative with Gift from the Dolan Family Foundation
California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) is proud to announce the establishment of the D.R.E.A.M.S. (Digital Research Entertainment Arts Media Storytelling) Initiative supported by a generous gift from Tom Dolan and the Dolan Family Foundation. 
CalArts Launches Groundbreaking D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative with Gift from the Dolan Family Foundation
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Mission Opera has annouced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
Los Angeles County gratefully acknowledges $8 million in wildfire relief grants from FireAid, which will be used to support direct assistance to impacted residents, workers and small businesses.
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2
Due to extreme demand, the Canyon Theatre Guild is extending the run of West Side Story for one more weekend. Last two performances will be Saturday March 1st at 8pm and Sunday March 2. at 2 p.m. 
“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
In response to advocacy from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office, yesterday California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara expanded the mandatory one-year moratorium on homeowners insurance non-renewals and cancellations to include residents impacted by the Hughes Fire.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Senator Valladares announced the introduction of SB 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill which expands CTE courses for high school students across California.
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
Feb. 23: CSUN’s Cinematheque to Present ‘Sacred and Profane:’ The Surreal Cinema of Luis Buñuel
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque series is focusing on movies by Spanish and Mexican filmmaker Luìs Buñuel, known for leading the movement in surrealism in cinema.
Feb. 23: CSUN’s Cinematheque to Present ‘Sacred and Profane:’ The Surreal Cinema of Luis Buñuel
Santa Clarita Receives $1.4m in Grants for Parks and Open Spaces
 The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  is delivering exactly what voters asked for—more parks, more green space, more climate resilience, and more access to nature for the communities that need it most.
Santa Clarita Receives $1.4m in Grants for Parks and Open Spaces
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
March 14-23: ‘A Couple of Blaguards’ at The MAIN
The Tavern Brawlers present "A Couple of Blaguards," the springboard for Frank McCourt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir “Angela’s Ashes.” Perormances on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, March 14-23.
March 14-23: ‘A Couple of Blaguards’ at The MAIN
Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals
California Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond recently convened leaders in school nutrition, sustainability and organic farming to continue, “Mission Possible: Go Organic,” his initiative to increase organic food in school meals.
Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals
Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co. is hosting an all-day fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 27, for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unveiled its official 2025 group photograph, highlighting Chair Kathryn Barger alongside her colleagues.
Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
TMU Splits a Pair of Matches on the Beach
On Saturday, Feb. 22, a perfect sunny day on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts, The Master's University beach volleyball team beat No. 8 Southern Oregon for the second day in a row but lost to former conference rival the Vanguard Lions.
TMU Splits a Pair of Matches on the Beach
March 2: Sierra Hillbillies Alumni Ball Square, Round Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the Alumni Ball-themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, March 2.
March 2: Sierra Hillbillies Alumni Ball Square, Round Dance
Mustangs Take Down Bobcats in Three Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team took care of the UC Merced Bobcats 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Take Down Bobcats in Three Sets
Gabby Giffords Keynote Speaker at CSUN 40th Assistive Technology Conference
For four decades, California State University Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has worked to provide a premier forum for exploring the latest in technology and accessibility for persons with disabilities.
Gabby Giffords Keynote Speaker at CSUN 40th Assistive Technology Conference
Mustangs Blast Four Home Runs to Win La Sierra Series
It was bombs away for The Master's University baseball team, as the Mustangs won both games of a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 21 to win the series against the La Sierra University Golden Eagles in Santa Clarita.
Mustangs Blast Four Home Runs to Win La Sierra Series
April 12-13: Horseshoe Honky Tonk at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Cowboy Festival “Horseshoe Honky Tonk” and “Watering Hole” at William S. Hart Park Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
April 12-13: Horseshoe Honky Tonk at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Register for OurCounty Workshops
Tuesday, Feb. 25  is your last chance to join the first session (Feb. 26) of the OurCounty Workshop series. Register now to help inform the OurCounty Update and discuss critical issues for our region from green space to air quality to transportation and more.
Register for OurCounty Workshops
Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN
A new art exhibit, "The Usual Human Dimension" by artist Veronica Giorgetti, will be on display from Feb. 26 through April 30 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
SCVNews.com