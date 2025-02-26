Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors

In response to advocacy from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office, yesterday California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara expanded the mandatory one-year moratorium on homeowners insurance non-renewals and cancellations to include residents impacted by the Hughes Fire.

This critical protection prevents insurance providers from canceling or refusing to renew homeowners policies for one year due to wildfire risk, offering much-needed insurance stability and relief for families recovering from wildfire disasters.

It was announced in a release sent out by the California Insurance Commissioner’s office that residents in the ZIP codes surrounding the Hughes Fire burn area are now covered under this crucial insurance moratorium. The ZIP codes include:

91354, 91355, 91381, 91383, 91384, 91390, 93040, 93222, 93225, 93243, 93532

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office took action after community reports that ZIP codes impacted by the Hughes Fire were not included in the Commissioner’s original moratorium order and insurers had dropped them.

“When we learned that Hughes Fire survivors weren’t covered under the insurance moratorium, we immediately took action, bringing this need to the Insurance Commissioner. I’m grateful for his responsiveness and for taking swift action. Our communities of Castaic, Val Verde and Santa Clarita have already been through so much, we must do everything we can to protect what is often the most important investment – your home,” said Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo. “We will continue fighting to make sure our community gets the relief and protections they need to recover and rebuild.”

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara added, “Homeowners affected by the Hughes Fire and other devastating wildfires should not have to worry about losing their insurance coverage during this crisis. My moratorium powers ensure that insurers cannot cancel or refuse to renew policies for those in wildfire-impacted areas, providing much-needed stability and relief during this difficult time. My team and I are working tirelessly to protect consumers and help them receive the benefits they are entitled to as quickly as possible.”

If you are impacted by the Hughes Fire and have concerns about your insurance coverage, you can:

Call the California Department of Insurance: 1-800-927-4357

Visit: www.insurance.ca.gov

Assemblywoman Schiavo’s office remains committed to ensuring wildfire survivors receive the protections and assistance they need and deserve.

