Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Friday, May 2, 2025
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
|
With Americans’ debt reaching approximately $18.2 trillion, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, using newly published data from the Federal Reserve.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month.
|
In response to the Governor’s May Budget Revision, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Chair of the Assembly Military and Veteran Affairs Committee, reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the budget reflects the values and priorities of California’s working families and veterans.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget plan.
|
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to come together for a day of fun, competition, and giving back at the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament
|
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
|
Thursday, May 15 is International Water Safety Day. With water parks spread across more than a dozen states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including in Valencia, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leader in water safety education.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a significant milestone in the future of William S. Hart Park. The Los Angeles County Superior Court accepted the petition to transfer ownership of the historic park in probate court, clearing the way for the city to move forward with the ownership transition.
|
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department Lifeguard Division, in partnership with the Women’s Fire League, will host the fourth annual Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy May 17-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|
Finally Family Homes has announced it has been selected as one of eight winners of the 2024 Aging Out Institute Awards Program, receiving the Flame Award and a $40,000 grant.
|
For the second year in a row and the 12th time in team history, the College of the Canyons Cougars remain on top of the men's golf mountain after a two-round performance at the 3C2A Men's Golf State Championships on Sunday and Monday, May 11-12, at the Bayonet Golf Course.
|
College of the Canyons track completed its run at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Saddleback College on Saturday, May 10, with the Cougars' contingent seeing four athletes advance to the state meet.
|
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
|
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission invites the public to the 2035 Arts Plan: Vision and Development Town Hall Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 20 at the California Institute of the Arts.
|
Presented by Top Entertainment and American Family Funding, California Institute of the Arts will host the Summer Breeze Music Festival, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7.
|
The annual Summer Reading Program is back at Santa Clarita public libraries and this year's theme is "Level Up at Your Library."
|
WiSH Education Foundation will host WiSH Upon a Car Showcase, Saturday, May 31, 6-10 p.m. in the Citrus Street parking lot at Valencia Town Center.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 13 at City Hall to continue a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building in Old Town Newhall with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.
|
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special screening of "Ghosts of California" at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 24, as well as a live musical performance.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of two productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 12 to Saturday, May 17.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.