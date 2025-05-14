Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal

In response to the Governor’s May Budget Revision, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Chair of the Assembly Military and Veteran Affairs Committee, reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the budget reflects the values and priorities of California’s working families and veterans.

In a statement, Assemblywoman Schiavo said:

“At the beginning of January, the Governor proposed a balanced budget, with support from our Rainy Day Fund. Today, after four months of economic chaos and uncertainty from our federal leaders, California’s budget has been heavily impacted by federal decisions. While the Legislature joined the Governor in early action to fight for our state and protect your hard-earned taxpayer dollars, we now face a difficult budget to balance.

While the Governor’s revised budget proposal acknowledges the significant challenges ahead, as the Chair of the Military and Veteran Affairs committee, I’m encouraged that funding for AB 53, our bill we co-authored with Assemblyman Ramos, to exempt military pensions is included in the draft budget.

Over the coming days, I will dig into the Governor’s proposals, work closely with our Assembly Budget Chair and staff to double-check the numbers and give his proposals the scrutiny they deserve. As always, I will listen to our community about the most important issues and work to ensure we have a fiscally responsible budget that provides what our community needs most.

I am committed to continuing the hard work with my colleagues to advance a budget that reflects the fiscal realities and our community’s priorities while always prioritizing hardworking families struggling in the face of our affordability crisis.”

