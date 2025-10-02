header image

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo‘s Office Offers Support Amidst Federal Government Shutdown
| Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025

Pilar-ShiavoTuesday night, the federal government shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo warned that this shutdown will have serious impacts for Californians, from federal workers missing paychecks to vulnerable families losing access to critical nutrition programs.

Assemblywoman Schiavo wants to assure the Assembly District 40 community that there are ways in which her office can help in these increasingly challenging times.

“In times like these, we need to prioritize access to service, benefits, and health care that’s affordable. Our office has put more than $2 million dollars directly into the pockets of our community members by making it easier to navigate state agencies, and we can use that experience to support our community now,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “Our office is ready to help those impacted by this federal government to support them however we can – from unemployment claims and referrals for food, to housing and healthcare assistance”

How Our Office Can Help

Assemblywoman Schiavo’s district office is working to help families navigate the shutdown:

-Federal employees impacted by missed paychecks – Assistance with delayed or pending unemployment insurance claims through the Employment Development Department.

-Families relying on nutrition programs like WIC – Guidance to state and local resources still operating.

-Seniors or veterans experiencing delays in benefits – Support in accessing available services.

-Housing and healthcare needs – Connections to state and local resources for support.

Visit our Constituent Resource Page for more information.

What’s Open

Despite the shutdown, several essential services will continue operating:

-Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid – Benefits will continue.

-VA Health Services – Clinics and hospitals remain open.

-USPS – Mail service continues.

-TSA & Air Traffic Control – Flights will continue operating, though workers will not be paid, which could mean longer wait times for travelers.

-National Parks – Parks will remain open, but with severely limited services such as locked bathrooms, cancelled ranger programs, and overflowing trash.

What’s Closed or Delayed

The shutdown will disrupt multiple services critical to Californians:

-Federal Worker Pay – More than 150,000 federal workers in California will go unpaid.

-WIC Nutrition Benefits – Nearly 1 million California women and children may lose food assistance that provides basic nutrition needs.

-New Claims Processing – Delays expected for new Social Security claims and eligibility verification.

-If you have international plans – Passport and visa processing could be delayed and interrupt travel plans.

-Small Business, Farmer and Homebuyer Loans – Federal loan programs are frozen, which means small business owners, farmers, and homebuyers needing FHA or flood insurance approvals can’t move forward.

-Courts – Courts are also being cut back which could lead to delayed hearings.
Positive Impact of Community Schools Initiative on Student Attendance
Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025
Positive Impact of Community Schools Initiative on Student Attendance
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated a new study published by the Learning Policy Institute  on Sept. 16, 2025, that shows the strongly positive impact of California’s community schools initiative.
FULL STORY...
DMV to Release New Driver’s License Design
Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025
DMV to Release New Driver’s License Design
The Department of Motor Vehicles today announced a new look for California driver’s licenses and identification cards that feature the unique beauty of the state’s landscape, advanced security measures and updated technology.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com