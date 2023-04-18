Assemblywoman Schiavo Advances Priority Bills with Bipartisan Support

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced five priority bills through Assembly policy committees. Importantly, four of these bills received bipartisan support.

Below is a brief summary of the five bills:

Housing People can Afford (AB 911):

AB 911 provides confidence to affordable housing developers who want to purchase real estate for 100% affordable development.

Postpartum Care for New Moms & Babies (AB 608):

AB 608 provides nurturing, supportive, and culturally competent postpartum care from Comprehensive Perinatal Health Workers. This means new moms and babies enrolled in Medi-Cal have care where and when they need it for a full year after a pregnancy ends.

Creating Safe Communities (AB 1133):

AB 1133 centralizes information on proper concealed carry practices and creates safe statewide testing standards in order to receive or renew a concealed carry gun permit.

Support for Small Businesses (AB 1217):

AB 1217, joint authored with Assemblymember Gabriel, removes red tape and allows sidewalk and outdoor dining at restaurants, a lifeline to small businesses and restaurants during the pandemic and as they continue to try to recover. This is an opportunity to reimagine city centers and dining moving forward and continue to support safe outdoor dining in our community.

Tools to Lift out of Homelessness and Poverty (AB464):

AB 464 provides tools needed for low-income and people experiencing homelessness by eliminating costs for driver’s licenses. These are required to access support essential to getting on their feet like employment, safe parking programs, housing, schooling and healthcare. It also eliminates fees for access to vital records such as birth certificates, death records, and marriage or marriage dissolution records for any individual who is a recipient of public assistance.

“I am so proud that our office continues to advance solutions to our community’s biggest challenges. Delivering on issues like healthcare, housing, homelessness, safe communities and support for small businesses will allow all families to thrive,” said Schiavo. “I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their support.”

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...