Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 18
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Assemblywoman Schiavo Advances Priority Bills with Bipartisan Support
| Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023
Pilar SCHIAVO_2

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced five priority bills through Assembly policy committees. Importantly, four of these bills received bipartisan support.

Below is a brief summary of the five bills:

Housing People can Afford (AB 911):

AB 911 provides confidence to affordable housing developers who want to purchase real estate for 100% affordable development.

Postpartum Care for New Moms & Babies (AB 608):

AB 608 provides nurturing, supportive, and culturally competent postpartum care from Comprehensive Perinatal Health Workers. This means new moms and babies enrolled in Medi-Cal have care where and when they need it for a full year after a pregnancy ends.

Creating Safe Communities (AB 1133):

AB 1133 centralizes information on proper concealed carry practices and creates safe statewide testing standards in order to receive or renew a concealed carry gun permit.

Support for Small Businesses (AB 1217):

AB 1217, joint authored with Assemblymember Gabriel, removes red tape and allows sidewalk and outdoor dining at restaurants, a lifeline to small businesses and restaurants during the pandemic and as they continue to try to recover. This is an opportunity to reimagine city centers and dining moving forward and continue to support safe outdoor dining in our community.

Tools to Lift out of Homelessness and Poverty (AB464):

AB 464 provides tools needed for low-income and people experiencing homelessness by eliminating costs for driver’s licenses. These are required to access support essential to getting on their feet like employment, safe parking programs, housing, schooling and healthcare. It also eliminates fees for access to vital records such as birth certificates, death records, and marriage or marriage dissolution records for any individual who is a recipient of public assistance.

“I am so proud that our office continues to advance solutions to our community’s biggest challenges. Delivering on issues like healthcare, housing, homelessness, safe communities and support for small businesses will allow all families to thrive,” said Schiavo. “I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their support.”

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.
Pre-register for 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup
Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023
Pre-register for 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup
There are less than two weeks left to register for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 29, where residents are invited to join the city in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
Wilk’s Election Reform Measure Clears First Committee
Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023
Wilk’s Election Reform Measure Clears First Committee
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to bring more transparency and trust to the elections process by creating a uniform timeline for ballot curing cleared the Senate Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments.
Golden Valley Grad Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023
Golden Valley Grad Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
The William S. Hart Union High School District is pleased to announce that Madeline Fayne, a 2019 graduate of Golden Valley High School, has been selected for a Fulbright award for the academic year 2023-2024 in France.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Performance to Showcase New Dances by CSUN Choreographers
Dance can evoke passion, anger and joy. Movement and gestures by the human body can bring an audience to tears or to its feet in celebration. California State University, Northridge’s top student choreographers and dancers will demonstrate just how powerful dance can be on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27, as part of the university’s annual spring dance concert, “Kinesis: Emerging Choreography."
Performance to Showcase New Dances by CSUN Choreographers
Barger Lauds Proposed $43B L.A. County Budget
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a formal statement in support of Los Angeles County’s Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $43 billion budget for the forthcoming 2023-24 fiscal year.
Barger Lauds Proposed $43B L.A. County Budget
Rye Canyon Road Closures Scheduled for Bridge Construction
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be extending the existing Rye Canyon Road Bridge to accommodate the new high-occupancy vehicle lanes along the I-5 corridor.
Rye Canyon Road Closures Scheduled for Bridge Construction
Jeff Corwin to Host Alaska Voyage with Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises’ Nature & Adventure Ambassador Jeff Corwin has been to Alaska on more than 150 journeys and considers the Great Land his home away from home. Now, nature and animal enthusiasts alike have the special opportunity to cruise along with Corwin to Alaska to hear his inspiring stories and experience his compelling passion for wildlife, conservation and exploration firsthand.
Jeff Corwin to Host Alaska Voyage with Princess Cruises
April 20: TK/Kindergarten Round-Up at SCVi
Families with children who will be entering Transitional Kindergarten or Kindergarten in the 2023/2024 school year are invited to come and learn about Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School’s dynamic TK & Kindergarten program, which features innovative 21st-century learning strategies. SCVi will host a TK/Kindergarten Round-Up Thursday, April 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the school’s campus, at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road., Castaic, CA 91384.
April 20: TK/Kindergarten Round-Up at SCVi
Registration Open for 2023 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
The College of the Canyons men's basketball program invites girls and boys ages 7 to 14 to participate in the 2023 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp, with registration now open for two sessions beginning in June.
Registration Open for 2023 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
May 7: Enjoy a Spicy Cinco de Mayo Dance with Sierra Hillbillies
On Sunday, May 7, the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will step lively to celebrate Cinco de Mayo to caller Phil Farmer on the mike for SSD squares and Gary and Susan McLaughlin cueing rounds at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
May 7: Enjoy a Spicy Cinco de Mayo Dance with Sierra Hillbillies
National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway
Beginning Sunday, April 16, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in our community.
National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway
Mustangs Drop First Of Three-Game Series to Westmont
The Master's University baseball team gave up a four-run lead and lost the first game of a three-game series to the Westmont Warriors 13-5 Friday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Drop First Of Three-Game Series to Westmont
Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
CSUN Marks 50 Years of Hip-Hop with C.I.P.H.E.R Symposium
California State University, Northridge is marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a symposium hosted by CSUN’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation & Research (C.I.P.H.E.R.) to feature food, art, special guests and musical performances.
CSUN Marks 50 Years of Hip-Hop with C.I.P.H.E.R Symposium
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Asian/Pacific Islander Council will host an API heritage month celebration to commemorate the achievements and contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Princess Cruises’ largest ship ever - Sun Princess – will make her U.S. debut in October 2024 providing the ultimate vacations to favorite Caribbean destinations on seven- and 14-day itineraries out of Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle has tendered his resignation and will be on leave for the remainder of the school year.
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 19, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We want to honor, support and celebrate you at Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6.
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
Painting with a Twist is excited to announce a Painting With a Purpose special charity painting event with USC football star Mason Cobb Saturday, April 22nd, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
