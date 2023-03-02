Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills

Assemblywoman Schiavo announced two additional pieces of legislation aimed at housing affordability.
The first bill, AB 911, would remove cumbersome barriers for affordable housing developers by removing restrictions ahead of purchasing property for development. The second bill, AB 1014, would expand property tax credits available to veterans in an effort to keep housing costs manageable and keep our veterans housed.
“Our community has been struggling for far too long with the cost of housing. Once a place where people moved for affordable homes, families are now priced out of our region. That is unacceptable, and I intend to do all I can to ensure everyone has the ability to afford a place they can call home,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “These two bills we are announcing today address historic barriers to housing, aiming to boost the supply of housing people can afford and support veteran homeowners.”
For decades, some neighborhoods have included historic restrictions, known as covenants on properties that limit the allowable density or number of units permitted on a property, even when they may conflict with local zoning ordinances.
While recent 2021 legislation, Bloom AB 721, has forged a path for removing these restrictions for 100% affordable housing, developers must own the property before seeking to remove the covenant. For some developers, this creates uncertainty in a process that sometimes requires millions of dollars in investment to address an administrative hurdle.
AB 911 allows for a process of removing these restrictions for prospective buyers, while preserving local control and zoning, and also providing confidence to investors that they can build affordable housing on the properties they acquire.
Affordable housing is critical for all. Unfortunately, veterans face an increased risk of homelessness. To help address this, veterans qualify for two separate tax credits, the Homeowners Exemption and the Veterans Exemption.
These exemptions help lower the assessed value of a home, saving homeowners annually on their property taxes. However, veterans are limited to choosing one of the two exemptions they qualify for. If passed, AB 1014 will allow Veterans to combine both homeowner tax credits to increase their savings on property taxes. This will help combat homelessness and foreclosures.
“We urgently need affordable housing to address our housing crisis. Uncertainty in affordable housing construction delays projects and prolongs the homelessness crisis. AB 911 aims to change that,” continued Schiavo. “And with AB 1014, we are addressing a major issue for those that have served our nation: housing insecurity. This legislation will allow veterans additional financial help when they need it most – to secure home ownership.”
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Lindsey P. Horvath calling for, in the first time in the history of the Board, an independent third-party review of its governance structure.
Influential Chicano playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez will discuss his theater company, El Teatro Campesino and its influence on the evolution of Chicano theater, during a special presentation on March 15, at California State University, Northridge.
College of the Canyons competed at the Riverside City College Invitational Monday, Feb. 27 at Victoria Country Club, battling through inclement weather to settle for fifth place in the 16-team field from across the state.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will result in the county executing a first-of-its-kind agreement with trade and union entities that will bring thousands of trade and skilled labor jobs to Los Angeles County.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available to review for a 60-day review by the public beginning on March 7 and ending on May 7.
TriasMD, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced its acquisition of Gateway Surgery Center, 28682 The Old Road. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
