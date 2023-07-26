header image

1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Assemblywoman Schiavo Championed Budget Item to Reduce Healthcare Costs Included in State Budget
| Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023
Water drop


Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.

Championed by Assemblymember Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), the funds make use of fines collected through the individual mandate penalty that were always intended to go toward reducing healthcare costs for low-income Californians.

When the individual mandate passed in 2019, the intent of the mandate was to protect the health and welfare of residents and ensure access to affordable health coverage. Unfortunately, in a survey conducted by the California Health Care Foundation in 2021, nearly half of respondents cited cost as a reason for skipping care in the prior year, with many of those who skipped care having their conditions worsen.

Further, a quarter experienced or knew a family member who had difficulty paying a medical bill. That percentage jumps to forty-three percent for low-income Californians.

“There are thousands of Californians who have health insurance but don’t have the financial security to be able to use it,” Assemblymember Schiavo said. “I was proud to champion this budget request, and I’m grateful to the Governor for ensuring that these funds will help low-income Californians seek preventative and timely care without fear of unaffordable deductibles or a budget breaking bill.”

According to Health Access California, the organization that has advocated for this change for years, $82.5 million would benefit an estimated 650,000 current Covered California enrollees. In addition to the funding for this year, the accompanying trailer bill allocates $165 million for 2025 and beyond to directly reduce out-of-pocket costs for low-income Californians.

“As Californians battle with rising cost-of-living, this major state budget investment ensures that hospital stays, doctor visits, and prescription drugs will remain affordable for hundreds of thousands of Californians,” said Diana Douglas, Policy and Legislative Director for Health Access California. “This is a great example of how policymakers, patient advocates, legislators and the Governor can come together to provide real relief for affordability and keep a promise to keep health care dollars in health care.”

With the federal Inflation Reduction Act capping rate increases at 8.5% of income and the new state cost-sharing reductions, Covered California plans will remain competitive and affordable.  For more information on 2024 rates and plans please visit the Covered CA website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic Union School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent
The Castaic Union School District proudly announces the appointment of Stephanie Beach as the new Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.
Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Coach Adam Waddell has a lot to celebrate this summer, with two teams winning a National Championship.
Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships
CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Aug. 17: Free Webinar ‘Helping Your Child Cope with Back-To-School Anxiety’
With the start of a new school year around the corner, it’s normal for children to feel anxious about upcoming changes. After being at home or summer camp for the summer, the transition to a new teacher and new peers can feel overwhelming. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is hosting a live, free webinar to help your child cope with back-to-school anxiety. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PST.
Aug. 17: Free Webinar ‘Helping Your Child Cope with Back-To-School Anxiety’
Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV
Updates: Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
Multiple fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday with the largest, the Agua Fire, consuming at least 100 acres.
Updates: Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class
Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.
Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
Rye Canyon Retail/Automotive Facility Sells for $3.1M
Managing Director Randy Cude and Senior Associate Connor Quan of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. have announced the recent sale of a retail/automotive facility located at 25150-25158 Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita for a purchase price of $3.1 million. Spectrum CRE represented the buyer in the transaction.
Rye Canyon Retail/Automotive Facility Sells for $3.1M
Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation's only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.
Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
SCV Students Head Back to School in Early August
Castaic Union School District will lead off back-to-school season in the Santa Clarita Valley when classes resume on Monday, Aug. 7.
SCV Students Head Back to School in Early August
Former Cougar Mikey Kane Selected by White Sox in 2023 MLB Draft
Former College of the Canyons infielder Mikey Kane was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, earlier this month.
Former Cougar Mikey Kane Selected by White Sox in 2023 MLB Draft
CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named a student from California Institute of the Arts and a recent CalArts grad as semifinalists for the 2023 Student Academy Awards.
CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
COC Standout LuLu Salloom Signs with Whittier College
College of the Canyons women's basketball All-American forward Lulu Salloom will continue her career at Whittier College after signing with the Poets program in a brief ceremony last week.
COC Standout LuLu Salloom Signs with Whittier College
Allison Miller Signs Letter of Intent with TMU
Allison Miller has signed her national letter of intent to continue her basketball career with The Master's University.
Allison Miller Signs Letter of Intent with TMU
Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 8 p.m., as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
CSUN Welcomes Trevor Olson to Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff
Trevor Olson has joined the California State University, Northridge women's basketball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Carlene Mitchell announced on Friday.
CSUN Welcomes Trevor Olson to Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookies
Trader Joe’s announced Friday the recall of two of its cookie products after discovering they could contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookies
CSUN Dean Commends Value in Humanities Degree
While politicians and even some colleges ponder the value of a liberal arts-based education, Jeffery Reeder, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities, has no doubt that the lessons taught in those classes lay the foundation for society and provide graduates with the tools for success.
CSUN Dean Commends Value in Humanities Degree
Red Cross Announces SCV Blood Drives
After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
Red Cross Announces SCV Blood Drives
SCVNews.com
