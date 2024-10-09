Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Their letter, which also includes 15 additional legislative signatories, was sent to Governor Gavin Newsom in response to the ongoing underground chemical reaction within the landfill, which has continued to release harmful gasses into the surrounding communities since the reaction escalated in 2023. A community survey conducted by Assemblywoman Schiavo’s office highlights the extent of the crisis, with nearly all respondents reporting direct health impacts.

“Residents of Val Verde, Castaic, and students of nearby schools have been subjected to prolonged exposure to harmful emissions, leading to a range of health issues including headaches, nausea, asthma, heart palpitations, and a newly identified cancer cluster. Last week, to get a full understanding of the impacts, I stayed overnight with a family in the area. On their street of 14 houses, seven neighbors have been fighting cancer – one has passed away,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo.

“While I am grateful for the robust state, federal and county response to the disaster on the landfill site, neighbors just a few yards away do not have the protections or relief they need to keep themselves and their children safe,” Assemblywoman Schiavo said. “We must do more and we need to act now before more people get sick, or worse, die. A state of emergency must be declared and we need to focus relief efforts to get the community out of harm’s way and the healthcare and support they need.”

In late 2023, the on-the-ground response at the landfill expanded to include enforcement from local, state, and federal agencies, each providing oversight and issuing violations to the landfill. There has been a coordinated and rapid effort by all parties to remove the toxic liquid, known as leachate, that continues to feed the reaction. The Assemblymember is grateful for how quickly agencies have mobilized and are intensely engaged to end the disaster.

However, due to the nature of the reaction, there is no clear end in sight and the temperature of the fire deep in the landfill remains steady at around 200 degrees. Unfortunately, for the surrounding community, this means they continue to be exposed to toxic and cancer-causing chemicals in the air that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health identified, such as benzene and carbon tetrachloride, which are known cancer causing chemicals.

“The environmental disaster at Chiquita Canyon has only worsened for residents in Val Verde, Castaic, and the Santa Clarita Valley. Innocent families continue to face severe health problems and financial challenges as a result of this issue. It’s never been clearer: We need a state of emergency declaration,” said Rep. Garcia. “I’m thankful to have a partner in Assemblywoman Schiavo who is willing to take this fight directly to the Governor with me. This joint letter proves that this issue transcends political lines – it’s about protecting the community and urging the state and county to do more for residents,” concluded Rep. Garcia.

With the reaction potentially taking years to end, the community remains in harm’s way, with limited financial support to escape. The health and safety of residents is of primary importance, and the community’s need for support remains pressing. The state’s assistance is crucial for a thorough health study, for relocation services, and for additional actions to mitigate the landfill’s impact to residents.

Assemblywoman Schiavo, alongside Congressmember Mike Garcia and 15 state legislators signed the letter urging Governor Newsom to make an emergency declaration to bring relief to the Val Verde and Castaic Community. Many of Schiavo’s legislative colleagues, along with representatives from Senator Padilla, Attorney General Bonta’s and Supervisor Solis’ office, also met with the residents for hours and heard their daily health struggles, which led to the renewed request for a state of emergency declaration to ensure the safety and well-being of our community facing this crisis. The Assemblywoman stands with the community, advocating for prompt and effective solutions to safeguard public health and the environment.

The full request to the Governor can be found HERE.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...