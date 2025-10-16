header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
| Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Water drop


Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will join city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.

Funded by $1.5 million in state resources secured by Assemblywoman Schiavo to support local emergency response, the emergency operations vehicle was designed to enhance coordination and response during disasters.

The Mobile Command Unit will serve as a mobile version of the city’s Emergency Operations Center, allowing first responders and city staff to manage critical incidents directly from the field. The vehicle features seven workstations, advanced communications technology, and a conference space to support real-time decision-making during wildfires, floods, earthquakes, and other emergencies.

“Keeping our community safe is a top priority, so securing funding for this Mobile Command Unit to better coordinate emergency responses on the ground is something I am incredibly proud to have delivered,” said Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo. “This investment means that when disaster strikes, whether it’s a wildfire or a major storm, our first responders and city leaders can respond faster, communicate better, and keep our residents safe.”

Mayor Bill Miranda said, “The new Emergency Mobile Command Unit represents a significant step forward in strengthening the city of Santa Clarita’s emergency response capabilities. Thanks to Assemblywoman Schiavo’s support, this resource will enhance coordination between the city and our first responders, allowing us to act quickly and effectively when our community needs us most. It is a powerful example of the intergovernmental partnerships that exist across the Santa Clarita Valley, which plays a critical role in maintaining a high quality of life for our residents.”

“The deployment of the city of Santa Clarita’s new mobile command post represents a significant leap forward in our ability to protect and serve the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley,” said LA County Sheriff Captain Brandon Barclay. “This state-of-the-art vehicle, equipped with advanced communication systems, real-time data access, and enhanced operational capabilities, will drastically improve our response times and coordination during critical incidents, natural disasters, and large-scale public events.”

“This new Mobile Command Unit will be a game-changer for how we respond to emergencies in Santa Clarita. By allowing fire, law enforcement, and city personnel to operate side by side in real time, it gives us the ability to make faster, smarter decisions and direct resources where they’re needed most,” said LA County Fire Assistant Fire Chief Pat Sprengel. “We’re grateful to Assemblywoman Schiavo and the city of Santa Clarita for prioritizing preparedness and investing in tools that help keep our communities safe.”

“With my background in disaster response where I deployed nurses to disasters around the world, including fires in Californian, I know firsthand that having the tools you need where you need it allows faster responses and that means lives saved. Investments like this are exactly why I ran for office — to make sure our community has the resources and support needed to stay safe,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “This project is a perfect example of what we can achieve when local and state leaders work together.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City

Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
 Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will join city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season

Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches

L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
FULL STORY...

County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households

County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
FULL STORY...

2025 Homeless Count Finalized

2025 Homeless Count Finalized
Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
 Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will join city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento
Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible. 
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
10 by 10 is back for one night only. Join in on the fun for this variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dance and more. 
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences. 
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
The SCV Food Pantry is calling on the Santa Clarita Valley community for urgent support following notice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services that the ongoing federal government shutdown may soon impact CalFresh benefits, which thousands of local residents rely on for food assistance.
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. 
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Ric Alviso, a professor in California State University Northridge’s Department of Music, will be performing at the Harvest Moon Gathering, a fundraising festival for the Painted Turtle Camp, alongside his band, Masanga Marimba, on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Unit will hold the Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that all of her 11 bills passed out of the California Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom this year have been signed into law
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that her legislation, Senate Bill 571, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
College of the Canyons football tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd but was unable to hold on in a 20-10 loss to No. 9 Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 9. 
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
SCVNews.com