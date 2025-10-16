Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will join city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.

Funded by $1.5 million in state resources secured by Assemblywoman Schiavo to support local emergency response, the emergency operations vehicle was designed to enhance coordination and response during disasters.

The Mobile Command Unit will serve as a mobile version of the city’s Emergency Operations Center, allowing first responders and city staff to manage critical incidents directly from the field. The vehicle features seven workstations, advanced communications technology, and a conference space to support real-time decision-making during wildfires, floods, earthquakes, and other emergencies.

“Keeping our community safe is a top priority, so securing funding for this Mobile Command Unit to better coordinate emergency responses on the ground is something I am incredibly proud to have delivered,” said Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo. “This investment means that when disaster strikes, whether it’s a wildfire or a major storm, our first responders and city leaders can respond faster, communicate better, and keep our residents safe.”

Mayor Bill Miranda said, “The new Emergency Mobile Command Unit represents a significant step forward in strengthening the city of Santa Clarita’s emergency response capabilities. Thanks to Assemblywoman Schiavo’s support, this resource will enhance coordination between the city and our first responders, allowing us to act quickly and effectively when our community needs us most. It is a powerful example of the intergovernmental partnerships that exist across the Santa Clarita Valley, which plays a critical role in maintaining a high quality of life for our residents.”

“The deployment of the city of Santa Clarita’s new mobile command post represents a significant leap forward in our ability to protect and serve the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley,” said LA County Sheriff Captain Brandon Barclay. “This state-of-the-art vehicle, equipped with advanced communication systems, real-time data access, and enhanced operational capabilities, will drastically improve our response times and coordination during critical incidents, natural disasters, and large-scale public events.”

“This new Mobile Command Unit will be a game-changer for how we respond to emergencies in Santa Clarita. By allowing fire, law enforcement, and city personnel to operate side by side in real time, it gives us the ability to make faster, smarter decisions and direct resources where they’re needed most,” said LA County Fire Assistant Fire Chief Pat Sprengel. “We’re grateful to Assemblywoman Schiavo and the city of Santa Clarita for prioritizing preparedness and investing in tools that help keep our communities safe.”

“With my background in disaster response where I deployed nurses to disasters around the world, including fires in Californian, I know firsthand that having the tools you need where you need it allows faster responses and that means lives saved. Investments like this are exactly why I ran for office — to make sure our community has the resources and support needed to stay safe,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “This project is a perfect example of what we can achieve when local and state leaders work together.”

