October 8
1858 - Butterfield's Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Assemblywoman Schiavo’s Legislation Signed into Law to Save Lives, Support Survivors, and Strengthen Health Care Access
| Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025

Pilar SchiavoGovernor Gavin Newsom has signed into law five more bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo that improve safety in the workplace, strengthen protections for survivors and consumers, and make health care more affordable and accessible for Californians.

The signing of these bills comes on the heels of the Governor signing three of Schiavo’s bills last week which focused on strengthening support for our veterans and military families and securing financial relief for families near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

“As a mom, a former nurse advocate, and someone who has spent my career fighting for working families, these bills mean a lot to me. These laws are about meeting people where they are and making sure they’re protected,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “Whether it’s preventing medical debt, saving lives on job sites, letting people take back control of their data, or protecting victims of crime and their families, this work is about making government work for people.”

Justin Kropp Safety Act (AB 365)
Requires Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at high- and low-voltage worksites to prevent electrocution deaths and improve emergency response times. Named in honor of Justin Kropp, a worker who tragically lost his life to electrocution, this law ensures other families don’t experience the same preventable loss.

Victim and Witness Protection Act (AB 535)
Expands protections for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and abuse by strengthening laws protecting these brave individuals from witness intimidation and dissuasion.

Click to Cancel 2.0 (AB 656)

Makes it easier for Californians to cancel social media accounts and requires platforms to delete users’ data when they leave. Social media users deserve to have the confidence that when they delete their account, their personal information is deleted as well.

Patient Debt Prevention Act (AB 1312)
Connects patients with financial support programs they’re eligible for by requiring hospitals to prescreen patients for financial assistance before billing, preventing unnecessary medical debt and reducing the out of pocket costs for those who are struggling just to make ends meet.

Health Coverage Waiting Period Transparency Act (AB 1418)
Helps California to find health facilities that don’t provide employee-sponsored insurance to the very people who are providing medical care to community members, instead, making doctors and nurses wait months before they can receive health insurance.

Together, these five new laws build on Assemblywoman Schiavo’s continued work to make Assembly District 40 safer and more affordable.
LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are requesting the public’s assistance with locating similar victims of Suspect Adva Lavie.
Mental Health & Public Health Departments Launch Webpage to Prepare Public for Conservatorship Law Changes in 2026
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health recently launched a webpage dedicated to providing more information to residents, clinicians, law enforcement, and other stakeholders about Senate Bill 43, a new law that expands the definition of “gravely disabled” under California’s Lanterman-Petris-Short Act.
COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program
College of the Canyons has been selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors, standing out as the only community college among a prestigious group of universities nationwide.
CSUN’s Cinematheque and French Studies to Present: French Film Festival, Crisis and Defiance
California State University, Northridge will host its inaugural French Film Festival, showcasing a series of acclaimed French and Francophone films on campus.
Barger Urges Businesses and Nonprofits Affected by Eaton Fire to Apply for Federal Disaster Loans Before Today’s Deadline
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urging businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the recent Eaton Fire to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans before today’s end of day application deadline.
Oct. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
I-5 On-ramp Closed at Lyons/Pico Canyon Road Thru Nov. 4
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor will close the westbound Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 for a continuous 24-hour closure now through Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Supes Pass Motion to Investigate Fraud in County Sex Abuse Lawsuits
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Chair Kathryn Barger to investigate and address recent allegations of fraud tied to civil claims filed under AB 218, the state law authored by Lorena Gonzalez that extended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse lawsuits.
Green Santa Clarita Reports Nearly 11K Pounds of Trash Collected During River Rally
Green Santa Clarita thanks the many volunteers who contributed to making the Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo a success.
County Holds Annual L.A. County Library Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library’s Bookmark Contest encourages young readers to celebrate their love of reading and creativity.
Oct. 17-20: Caltrans Announces I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions Oct. 17-20 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Oct. 9: Annual Free Senior Resource Fair at SCV Senior Center
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworrth) is hosting her annual Senior Resource Fair at the Santa Clarita Senior Center on Thursday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. in open session.
Oct. 8: Hart Board Public Hearing on Teacher’s Union/District Negotiations
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 8, in open session at 7 p.m.
Dec. 13: Annual Santa Clarita Kings Day in Los Angeles
Get ready for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Crypto.com Arena.
SCV Football: All Leagues Underway
Last week both Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy began league play in football. Thus, all Santa Clarita Valley teams are now in league/conference play.
Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event
The WiSH Education Foundation will present ASCEND, an event designed to uplift and empower young women 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center.
Oct. 9-19: ‘Resisted Living’ Brings Mischief, Madness to The MAIN
Brace yourself for an evening of laughter and loving dysfunction this fall as Resisted Living, a new comedy, takes center stage at The MAIN with performances on the weekends between Oct. 9-19.
Oct. 9: Oktoberfest Begins at Hyatt Regency Valencia
Oktoberfest will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, on Thursdays for the month of October beginning Oct. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.
