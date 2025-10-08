Assemblywoman Schiavo’s Legislation Signed into Law to Save Lives, Support Survivors, and Strengthen Health Care Access

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law five more bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo that improve safety in the workplace, strengthen protections for survivors and consumers, and make health care more affordable and accessible for Californians.

The signing of these bills comes on the heels of the Governor signing three of Schiavo’s bills last week which focused on strengthening support for our veterans and military families and securing financial relief for families near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

“As a mom, a former nurse advocate, and someone who has spent my career fighting for working families, these bills mean a lot to me. These laws are about meeting people where they are and making sure they’re protected,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “Whether it’s preventing medical debt, saving lives on job sites, letting people take back control of their data, or protecting victims of crime and their families, this work is about making government work for people.”

Justin Kropp Safety Act (AB 365)

Requires Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at high- and low-voltage worksites to prevent electrocution deaths and improve emergency response times. Named in honor of Justin Kropp, a worker who tragically lost his life to electrocution, this law ensures other families don’t experience the same preventable loss.

Victim and Witness Protection Act (AB 535)

Expands protections for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and abuse by strengthening laws protecting these brave individuals from witness intimidation and dissuasion.

Click to Cancel 2.0 (AB 656)

Makes it easier for Californians to cancel social media accounts and requires platforms to delete users’ data when they leave. Social media users deserve to have the confidence that when they delete their account, their personal information is deleted as well.

Patient Debt Prevention Act (AB 1312)

Connects patients with financial support programs they’re eligible for by requiring hospitals to prescreen patients for financial assistance before billing, preventing unnecessary medical debt and reducing the out of pocket costs for those who are struggling just to make ends meet.

Health Coverage Waiting Period Transparency Act (AB 1418)

Helps California to find health facilities that don’t provide employee-sponsored insurance to the very people who are providing medical care to community members, instead, making doctors and nurses wait months before they can receive health insurance.

Together, these five new laws build on Assemblywoman Schiavo’s continued work to make Assembly District 40 safer and more affordable.

