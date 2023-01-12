Assessor Prang Offers Property Tax Help for Those Affected by Storms

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.

“The recent spate of winter storms have caused significant damage and in some cases devastating losses,” Assessor Jeff Prang said. “I want to remind property owners that you may be eligible for property tax relief that could save you money on your taxes as you move forward.”

By filing a claim for Misfortune & Calamity relief within one year of the incident, properties that have sustained a minimum of $10,000 in damage or destroyed entirely may be eligible for a refund of taxes already paid and lower annual tax bills until the property is repaired or rebuilt.

Claim forms for Misfortune & Calamity relief can be accessed by calling the Disaster Relief Hotline at 213/974-8658 or online on the website or connect on social media @LACAssessor.

Penalty Cancellation Relief

The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is aware that property owners impacted by the storms and first responders may not be able to pay their second installment of their 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes by the delinquency date of April 10, 2023, and will be subject to a 10% penalty. Those constituents may file for a penalty cancellation on the website or submit a paper request by calling (213) 974-2111, TTY (213) 974-2196 or (888) 807-2111.

Also, Assessor Prang encourages residents to use the County’s general information phone number of 211 or online to get information about other services offered during the recent slate of heavy storm weather.

