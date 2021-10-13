Assistance League Retail Store To Become Art Gallery For Upcoming ‘A Day Of Art’

The Resale Store from the Assistance League of Santa Clarita will be transformed into an art-gallery-for-a-day filled with art in a variety of formats next month and is inviting all to see.

This event will feature art for every taste from sculptures, pottery, vintage silver pieces, sculptured glass, paintings by known artists, fine art, collectibles, fine jewelry, apparel, accessories and much more.

During the lead up to this event, the Resale Store’s regular weekly email will be supplemented with one featuring A Day of Art highlights that they are particularly excited about. The usual Resale Store update/sales will continue to be distributed on Monday.

Featured this week is Acee Blue Eagle’s “Little Blue Deer.” Blue Eagle was a member of the Creek Nation in Oklahoma. He gained worldwide fame during his lifetime as an artist, educator, dancer and Native American flute player. He is known for two-dimensional paintings and large interior murals. One mural is still on display at the post office in Seminole, Oklahoma. He was inducted into the Indian Hall of Fame, Who’s Who of Oklahoma, and the International Who’s Who.

Mark your calendars for “A Day of Art” on Nov 14 from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Resale Store located at 26045 Bouquet Canyon road.

