Assistant City Manager Recognized by League of California Cities

2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Assistant City Manager Frank Oviedo has been recognized with the 2021 John H. Nail Memorial Award from the League of California Cities. This distinguished award annually recognizes an outstanding municipal assistant who has contributed significantly to his or her City government and to the advancement of the community as a whole. The award was presented to Oviedo by City Manager Ken Striplin at the League of California Cities – City Manager Conference last week in Monterey.
“Frank is the embodiment of what this prestigious award recognizes,” said City Manager Ken Striplin. “Throughout his tenure with the city of Santa Clarita, he has encouraged innovation, led landmark projects and been a dedicated and effective mentor to City staff. He takes pride in professionally developing staff members to prepare them for future leadership roles in our organization.”
With more than 23 years of experience in local government, Mr. Oviedo has taken the lead on major projects and initiatives for the city of Santa Clarita. During the pandemic, he focused on creating new recreational opportunities for the public to provide safe, active opportunities. He oversaw the creation of the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita and led the negotiations to purchase, renovate and rebrand the former Ice Station, now known as The Cube.
Mr. Oviedo has served as Assistant City Manager in Santa Clarita since 2013. This is his second stint with the City, previously serving the community here from 1997 to 2002, before being named the Deputy City Manager for the city of Elk Grove. During his time there, he had direct oversight of the Public Works, Planning, Finance and Human Resources Departments while also supporting the police department. He played a significant role in converting the Sacramento County Sheriff’s contract into the City’s first municipal police department.
Frank departed Elk Grove to become the city of Wildomar’s first City Manager in 2009. He assisted the City Council in stabilizing the City’s finances during the 2009 Great Recession and developed Wildomar’s first comprehensive economic development plan.
The John H. Nail Memorial Award was created by the City Managers’ Department of the League of California Cities at the 1978 Annual Spring Conference in honor of a highly regarded city manager and individual. For more information, please visit calcities.org.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita’s "Road Rehab Program" uses a data-driven approach to identify and treat residential and arterial roadways throughout the city for targeted overlay or slurry seal to rehabilitate and maintain streets.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 81 additional deaths (29,690 to date) and 6,276 new cases (2,746, 866 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 116 new (70,701 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces two measures to crack down on Governor Newsom’s practice of granting multi-million dollar contracts to vendors without going through a formal bidding process.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 103 new deaths and 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 70,585 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with Henry Mayo reporting two additional deaths, officials said.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department and members of the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Committee will discuss the site selection for serious juvenile offenders at the Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission's virtual meeting on Feb.10.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued its Draft 2022 Business Plan for public review and comment as California takes the lead in building a modern, clean and sustainable transportation system.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released the following statement in response to the Board’s vote to have the county's Department of Human Resources assume the authority to enforce county employees’ compliance with vaccination requirements.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will help large-scale housing and other major development projects in unincorporated communities embrace and incorporate environmentally friendly net-zero energy solutions.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Feb. 8 two scholarship contests sponsored by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
Le Chene invites guests to celebrate Valentine's Day with an evening of food, wine, laughter and audience participation. The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater by Sharpo! will offer guests a unique Valentine's Day experience.
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall will offer an after-school youth theater workshop Feb. 15 to April 28 for children ages 8 to 17. The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:45 p.m. to:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
February is “For the Love of Family” month at Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area. The agency has launched the Building Hope Paver Dedication Project and invites the community to join the effort to build a path towards keeping families together by supporting the Building Hope: Family Promise Center with customized brick and paver commemorations.
