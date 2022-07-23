Assistant Principals Approved by William S. Hart School District Board

The Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lori Gambero and Jenny Plugge as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to has yet to be determined.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to welcome Ms. Jenny Plugge and Ms. Lori Gambero to the ranks of administrative leadership in the Hart District as our newest assistant principals,” said Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent of the Hart District. “Both bring years of successful experience as sitting assistant principals and principals. We welcome their experience and expertise!”

Gambero comes to the Hart District from the Los Angeles Unified School District where she is currently the principal at Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts. Prior to that assignment, she served as a district arts specialist and assistant principal at Hollywood High School.

Prior to her work at LAUSD, Gambero served at both Clovis and Fresno Unified from 1997 to 2015. There she served as Language Arts and Theatre teacher, as well as department chair, head guidance counselor, vice principal, district campus culture director and director of Roosevelt School of the Arts.

Gambero has a Bachelor of Arts in English Language Composition from Fresno State University, a Master’s Degree in Educational Counseling and PPS Credential from National University and an Administrative Services Credential from Fresno State.

Plugge comes to the Hart District from the Bakersfield City School District where she is currently serving as principal of Compton Junior High School. She was vice principal, dean of students and testing coordinator prior to this role.

Before serving as a school administrator, Plugge taught math at both the junior high and high school levels, all in Bakersfield.

Prior to her work in the field of education, she worked as an accountant from 1997 to 2005. Plugge has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Loyola Marymount University, a Math single subject teaching credential from the University of La Verne and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Point Loma Nazarene University.

The new assistant principals officially began their new roles on July 1, 2022.

