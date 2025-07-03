Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita Office

Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior-care placement and referral service, has announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia.

The franchise is owned and operated by Kevin Hayden, Senior Living Advisor/Owner, who will provide personalized, no-cost support to families in North Los Angeles county, including Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale, Stevenson Ranch, Castaic, Acton, Agua Dulce, Gorman and Lake Los Angeles as they evaluate in-home care, independent living, assisted-living and memory-care options.

“Every family deserves clear, compassionate guidance when a loved one’s care needs change,” said Hayden. “By bringing Assisted Living Locators’ proven model to the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley, I’m committed to helping seniors find safe, quality solutions that honor both their dignity and their budgets.”

Hayden is a disabled combat veteran who served eight years in the U.S. military. After completing his service, he focused his career on helping families navigate the often-complex medical and senior-care landscape. Drawing on his firsthand experience advocating for loved ones, he now serves as the local expert in senior-living placement. Hayden’s no-cost service is dedicated to removing stress from the decision-making process and matching each senior with the best facility or in-home care solution for their unique needs.

Assisted Living Locators of Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley offers:

Comprehensive assessments that consider medical, financial and lifestyle needs.

Curated tours of vetted senior-living communities and in-home care providers.

Cost and benefit comparisons, including veterans’ and long-term-care insurance resources.

24/7 availability for urgent placement requests.

Ongoing follow-up to ensure a smooth transition and continued satisfaction.

Families can reach the office at (661)299-7558 or visit http://assistedlivinglocators.com/scv-av for more information.

About Assisted Living Locators

Founded in 2003 and part of the Evive Brands family, Assisted Living Locators is a nationwide senior placement and referral service with more than 150 franchise locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. Its local advisors provide no-cost, personalized assistance to seniors and their families, helping them navigate an ever-growing array of care and housing options.

