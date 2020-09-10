At Least 3 People Suffer Major Injuries After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Gorman

At least three people suffered major injuries after a vehicle collided with an embankment on northbound Interstate 5 in Gorman, causing a freeway closure early Thursday afternoon.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash just before noon on the northbound 5 freeway and Smokey Bear Road.
“It was a red Scion that (crashed) into the mountain, and it looks like it overturned after colliding with the embankment,” said CHP Officer Josh Greengard, adding that at least one person suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident.
“I can’t confirm if one party was ejected (from the vehicle), but multiple witnesses said the party did,” he added.
Two helicopters were called to respond, which were en route to land on the freeway and temporarily shut it down. The SigAlert advised that the No. 3 and 4 lanes would be blocked for 90 minutes on northbound Interstate 5, north of Vista Del Lago, according to CHP.
A total of four patients, including three in critical condition, were treated on the scene, according to fire officials.
Animal Control was also called to respond to a pitbull that was involved in the crash, according to Greengard, who did not have immediate information regarding the condition of the dog.
This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
