September 10
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
At Least 3 People Suffer Major Injuries After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Gorman
| Thursday, Sep 10, 2020

CHPAt least three people suffered major injuries after a vehicle collided with an embankment on northbound Interstate 5 in Gorman, causing a freeway closure early Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash just before noon on the northbound 5 freeway and Smokey Bear Road.

“It was a red Scion that (crashed) into the mountain, and it looks like it overturned after colliding with the embankment,” said CHP Officer Josh Greengard, adding that at least one person suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident.

“I can’t confirm if one party was ejected (from the vehicle), but multiple witnesses said the party did,” he added.

Two helicopters were called to respond, which were en route to land on the freeway and temporarily shut it down. The SigAlert advised that the No. 3 and 4 lanes would be blocked for 90 minutes on northbound Interstate 5, north of Vista Del Lago, according to CHP.

A total of four patients, including three in critical condition, were treated on the scene, according to fire officials.

Animal Control was also called to respond to a pitbull that was involved in the crash, according to Greengard, who did not have immediate information regarding the condition of the dog.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Due to safety concerns from the unhealthy air quality in smoke-impacted regions across L.A. County, the following L.A. County COVID-19 testing sites will close today, Thursday, Sept. 10 and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 11:
FULL STORY...
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Santa Clarita Valley residents woke up to another red sun Thursday morning, as smoke and ash from the fires raging nearby continued to fill the valley.
FULL STORY...
Thurmond, School Leaders Address Guidelines to Ensure Safe Learning
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a special webinar Wednesday for thousands of school leaders, parents, and educational partners to answer questions and assist schools in their understanding of state public health guidance as they continue to ensure the health and safety of students and staff during the pandemic
Thurmond, School Leaders Address Guidelines to Ensure Safe Learning
Sept. 21: Online Watercolor Demonstration with Joseph Cibere
Joseph Cibere will demonstrate his unique style of watercolor during a 1-day workshop presented by Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) via Zoom Monday, Sept. 21, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 21: Online Watercolor Demonstration with Joseph Cibere
Henry Mayo to Offer Virtual Diabetes Prevention Program Beginning October
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes.
Henry Mayo to Offer Virtual Diabetes Prevention Program Beginning October
New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives
The County of Los Angeles launched the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certificate Program (CSCCP) Thursday to help educate and train business owners to comprehensively implement the L.A. County Department of Public Health COVID-19 safety directives.
New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives
Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian
Join Santa Clarita Artists Association for a free Zoom Watercolor demo/workshop with artist Fatemeh Kian on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian
Sept. 25: Santa Clarita-Based Jack’s Angels Hosting Virtual ‘Rally for Our Children’
Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Advocacy Group and Jack's Angels Inc., a Santa Clarita nonprofit for awareness and research for DIPG and pediatric brain cancer, is hosting the virtual, "Rally for Our Children" on Friday, Sept. 25 beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. in conjunction with Denver-based Guiding Angels Productions.
Sept. 25: Santa Clarita-Based Jack’s Angels Hosting Virtual ‘Rally for Our Children’
SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class
With the weather we’ve had this summer, it feels like the seasons may never change. But September is here and the first day of fall is near.
SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Due to safety concerns from the unhealthy air quality in smoke-impacted regions across L.A. County, the following L.A. County COVID-19 testing sites will close today, Thursday, Sept. 10 and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 11:
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Santa Clarita Valley residents woke up to another red sun Thursday morning, as smoke and ash from the fires raging nearby continued to fill the valley.
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year Award to Lief Labs and the Community Leader of the Year award to Paul De La Cerda.
Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Mock Gunfire Expected in Newhall as Part of Television Filming
The Santa Clarita Film Office officials are advising residents that a mock gun battle has been scheduled in Newhall Thursday as part of television filming.
Mock Gunfire Expected in Newhall as Part of Television Filming
Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Mayors Eric Garcetti, Robert Garcia and Terry Tornek, and Citizen CEO Andrew Frame to launch a partnership with the Citizen SafePass app to support the County’s contact tracing program.
Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,859 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths, 5,556 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 61 new deaths and 671 new cases of COVID-19, including 18 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,556 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,859 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths, 5,556 SCV Cases
CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics
The CIF Southern Section will launch its "CIF-SS This Week" series streaming on the CIF-SS YouTube page (CIFSS) starting Wednesday, September 9 at 5 p.m.
CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics
Newsom Signs Lifeline for California Small Businesses
Granting relief to small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed legislation intended to keep Main Street afloat and spur new jobs.
Newsom Signs Lifeline for California Small Businesses
Power Shutoffs Begin in SCV Amid Red Flag Warning
Southern California Edison officials announced Wednesday the Santa Ana winds had prompted proactive power shutoffs for some of its customers, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Power Shutoffs Begin in SCV Amid Red Flag Warning
Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications
The city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District have revamped their Human Relations Roundtable and are now accepting applications from community members to join the group.
Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications
Poll: Traffic Circulation Improving in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita residents are seeing a marked improvement in traffic circulation, according to the city’s 2020 public opinion poll.
Poll: Traffic Circulation Improving in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes (Almost) Trick or Treating, Gatherings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween that prohibit trick or treating and gatherings of people who don't live together.
L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes (Almost) Trick or Treating, Gatherings
City Council OK’s Formal Discussion on Forming Local Health Department
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to formally schedule a discussion regarding the possible formation of a city-run health department.
City Council OK’s Formal Discussion on Forming Local Health Department
Inglewood Man ID’d as Victim of Fatal Newhall Rollover Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Elias Fuentes Escobar, a 38-year-old from Inglewood, as the man who died in an early-morning traffic collision Monday.
Inglewood Man ID’d as Victim of Fatal Newhall Rollover Crash
