Attorney General Barr to Resign Weeks Before Trump Exit

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr will resign his post just before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday, shortly after his election loss to Joe Biden was formally certified by the Electoral College

Trump said Barr will step down on Dec. 23 in a tweet featuring a resignation letter from the nation’s outgoing top cop that heaped praise on the president’s single term in office.

Barr’s exit, which was expected, comes as Biden’s win in November was finally enshrined by the Electoral College.

Trump and Barr have been at odds in recent weeks over Biden’s victory with Trump claiming regularly – and baselessly – that widespread voter fraud is to blame for his loss.

The Department of Justice declared publicly on Dec. 1 that it found zero evidence of election or voter fraud. But in his resignation letter shared by and addressed to Trump, Barr notably wrote: “I appreciate the opportunity to update you this afternoon on the Department’s review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued.”

In the brief two-page letter, Barr, who also served as attorney general for President George H.W. Bush., offered glowing reviews of Trump, saying that the administration’s achievements were “unprecedented” and “historic” and all while “in the face of relentless, implacable resistance.”

William Pelham Barr was sworn in as Attorney General on February 14, 2019.

This is a developing story…

— By Brandi Buchanan, CNS