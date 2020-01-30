[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 30
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Audit Finds Most of CA’s Dams at High-Risk for Catastrophic Failures
| Thursday, Jan 30, 2020
Oroville Damn
View of Oroville Dam’s main spillway (center) and emergency spillway (top), February 11, 2017. The large gully to the right of the main spillway was caused by water flowing through its damaged concrete surface. (Photo: William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources – California Department of Water Resources

 

By Nick Cahill

SACRAMENTO (CN) – Despite a near disaster in 2017 at the nation’s tallest dam, operators and regulators of California’s high-risk dams have been slow to react and plan for catastrophic failures, according to a state audit released Thursday.

Of the 650 dams the state believes could be deadly in the event of failure, just 22 have state-approved emergency plans in place. Subpar planning and lack of funding for repairs place people living beneath many of California’s 1,200 dams at high risk, says State Auditor Elaine Howle.

“The potentially catastrophic consequences of a dam failure, the significant number of dams in less than satisfactory condition, and the remaining work necessary to ensure that emergency planning is complete and approved lead us to conclude that water infrastructure remains a high-rise issue,” the audit states.

The state narrowly averted disaster in 2017 when the spillway at Oroville Dam cracked during a major winter storm and sent nearly 200,000 Northern Californians fleeing. The near-catastrophe at the 770-foot dam not only prompted evacuations and more than $1 billion in repairs, it revealed the decrepit condition of the state’s outdated water infrastructure.

Responding to public outrage, lawmakers and then-Gov. Jerry Brown passed a series of laws requiring regulators to catalog the condition of dams and increase inspections, while some operators were required to submit inundation maps and emergency plans. Howle also followed up with a 2018 report noting the age and worrisome condition of the dams.

Yet according to the audit, many dam owners have yet to turn in required reports and even worse, 150 plans that were rejected remain unapproved. Howle says regulators need to demand the overdue reports and make them a higher priority.

“Unless the Department of Water Resources and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services take sufficient action to ensure that dam owners complete adequate emergency planning, the state will continue to have little assurance that its emergency responses to potential dam failures will be sufficient,” the audit continues.

Aside from dam safety concerns, the audit says the state’s water infrastructure remains at risk due to inaction on a plan meant to bolster water delivery systems that supply farms and cities in the central and southern parts of the state.

After decades of planning, millions spent on environmental review and a litany of lawsuits, Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019 officially nixed the so-called Delta Tunnels plan that would have cost at least $17 billion to build.

Environmentalists celebrated the move but their joy was dashed earlier this month when the Newsom administration announced it was beginning environmental review on a similar albeit downsized plan. Proponents say it’s a long overdue infrastructure update and will help ward off damage to crucial aqueducts caused by earthquakes and rising sea levels.

The Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta is the state’s water savings bank and the source of water for federal and state water projects that supply more than 27 million residents.

Howle says there is not enough information currently available on the new plan to determine the “eventual effect of a one-tunnel project on the state’s water infrastructure.”

In response to the audit, the Department of Water Resources says it’s taking an “aggressive approach” with dam inspections and inundation maps.

“The Division of Safety of Dams is moving aggressively to reduce risks by inspecting dams and working with dam owners to meet the most rigorous standards in the nation and correct any deficiencies identified on an ongoing basis,” said Erin Mellon, Department of Water Resources spokesperson.

As for the Office of Emergency Services, it claims Howle “minimized” the interactive work that has been done to implement the dam safety laws, and said dam owners are mostly responsible for delays with the emergency plans.

The report “operates on the incorrect premise that emergency services has a backlog of emergency action plans,” according to Cal OES spokesperson Robb Mayberry.

“Emergency Services is committed to holding individual dam owners accountable for updating and maintaining emergency action plans that meet the highest standards to protect public safety,” Mayberry said in an email.

In addition to water infrastructure and dams, Howle’s report lists other high-risk problems California faces, including ongoing issues with the state prison health care system and a plagued $1 billion accounting software project.

According to the report, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Department – which has been a high-risk agency since 2007 – still struggles to provide adequate care to inmates more than a decade after a federal judge appointed a federal receiver to oversee its health care system. As of October 2019, the department was in control of just 19 out of 35 of its prisons.

If recent reports are any indication, CDCR will remain on Howle’s infamous list.

“According to the Office of the Inspector General, quality of care has declined in six institutions since its 2017 evaluation. Thus, CDCR has not made the significant improvements in the provision of inmate medical care necessary to remove it as a high-risk agency,” the audit states.

Howle does, however, credit the CDCR for implementing recommendations from a past audit that it focus on filling vacancies by improving its management succession program.

Building on a recent audit, Howle reiterated that the transition to the so-called FI$Cal accounting system is harming the state’s ability to conduct accurate financial reporting and could make it harder to borrow money.

After more than a decade of missteps and budgeting fiascos, the state has given an official June 2020 end date for work on a beleaguered information technology update.

“Since numerous state entities began implementing FI$Cal, they have struggled to submit timely data for the state’s annual financial statements, an issue that could ultimately limit the state’s ability to sell bonds without increased borrowing costs,” the audit states.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Valencia
Thursday, Jan 30, 2020
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Valencia
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Thursday morning.
FULL STORY...
Audit Finds Most of CA’s Dams at High-Risk for Catastrophic Failures
Thursday, Jan 30, 2020
Audit Finds Most of CA’s Dams at High-Risk for Catastrophic Failures
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Despite a near disaster in 2017 at the nation’s tallest dam, operators and regulators of California’s high-risk dams have been slow to react and plan for catastrophic failures, according to a state audit released Thursday.
FULL STORY...
County Adopts Plan for 5 New Fire Stations in Western SCV
Thursday, Jan 30, 2020
County Adopts Plan for 5 New Fire Stations in Western SCV
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a plan for increased developer fees in the Santa Clarita Valley to support the development of five new fire stations, according to county officials.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 22: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Information Meeting
Foster care and foster-adoption are meaningful ways for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting.
Feb. 22: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Information Meeting
County Mails Out More than 5 Million Newly Designed Sample Ballots
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) began mailing 5,477,007 newly designed Sample Ballots to voters for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.
County Mails Out More than 5 Million Newly Designed Sample Ballots
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Valencia
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Thursday morning.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Valencia
Cougars Take Down El Camino with Late-Inning Rally
Just two games into the 2020 season College of the Canyons has already developed a reputation for late inning heroics. On Saturday, the Cougars (1-1) plated four runs in the ninth and four more in the 10th to take down host El Camino College by a 9-6 final score.
Cougars Take Down El Camino with Late-Inning Rally
Feb. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the Training Room at Summit Circle, which is located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Feb. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
County Parks to Establish Youth Scholarship Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved fee updates for the Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks).
County Parks to Establish Youth Scholarship Program
SCV Water Seeking Vendors for Annual Open House
To celebrate California’s Water Awareness month, SCV Water will hold its annual Open House on Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Central Park and at its conservation garden and patio located above the park.
SCV Water Seeking Vendors for Annual Open House
Audit Finds Most of CA’s Dams at High-Risk for Catastrophic Failures
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Despite a near disaster in 2017 at the nation’s tallest dam, operators and regulators of California’s high-risk dams have been slow to react and plan for catastrophic failures, according to a state audit released Thursday.
Audit Finds Most of CA’s Dams at High-Risk for Catastrophic Failures
County Adopts Plan for 5 New Fire Stations in Western SCV
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a plan for increased developer fees in the Santa Clarita Valley to support the development of five new fire stations, according to county officials.
County Adopts Plan for 5 New Fire Stations in Western SCV
Supes Grant Civilian Oversight Commission Subpoena Power
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to strengthen oversight of the civilian bodies overseeing the Sheriff’s and Probation departments, empowering each entity with the ability to subpoena data, documents and direct testimony.
Supes Grant Civilian Oversight Commission Subpoena Power
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Arroyo Seco Cancels Annual 8th Grade Showcase
As a result of the fires and the Saugus High School shooting last year, administration, staff and students of Arroyo Seco Junior High School have decided to cancel the eighth-grade showcase, which takes place annually in spring.
Arroyo Seco Cancels Annual 8th Grade Showcase
Detective: Tick Fire Skeleton is Not Will Cierzan
This past weekend came and went quietly for Linda Cierzan, whose husband, Will, remains missing after three years.
Detective: Tick Fire Skeleton is Not Will Cierzan
CarFit Program Helps Keep Seniors Safe Behind the Wheel
The Bella Vida senior center in Canyon Country hosted a CarFit class on Tuesday to help make car travel safer for seniors.
CarFit Program Helps Keep Seniors Safe Behind the Wheel
CalArtians Win at 47th Annie Awards
CalArtians took home a number of awards at the 47th Annual Annie Awards, presented by the International Animated Film Society at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 25.
CalArtians Win at 47th Annie Awards
Master’s Signs Dual-sport Athlete Jordyn Bingaman
If all goes according to plan, Jordyn Bingaman will be a busy woman during the 2020-21 athletic year at The Master's University.
Master’s Signs Dual-sport Athlete Jordyn Bingaman
Presenters Lineup Grows for 92nd Oscars Telecast Feb. 9
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced additional presenters for the 92nd Oscars telecast set to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
Presenters Lineup Grows for 92nd Oscars Telecast Feb. 9
Aldo Macias Arellano Named LA County Assessor Public Affairs Deputy
After an exhaustive search, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has named Aldo Macias Arellano as the newest member of his Public Affairs team.
Aldo Macias Arellano Named LA County Assessor Public Affairs Deputy
Registration Underway at COC for Spring 2020
Registration for College of the Canyons' spring 2020 semester is in full swing, with more than 1,800 class sections being offered to students in a variety of formats.
Registration Underway at COC for Spring 2020
Forest Officials Ramp Up Prescribed Burn Operations
Angeles National Forest fire managers are continuing annual prescribed burn operations across the forest to reduce the risk of wildfire to people and communities across the Southland, foster a healthier ecosystem and minimize the effects of large wildfires on the landscape.
Forest Officials Ramp Up Prescribed Burn Operations
Charles Sturkey, LARC Ops Director, Dies at 80
Charles “Chuck” Sturkey, who served as director of operations at LARC Ranch for 15 years after his retirement, died suddenly Jan. 1 at the age of 80.
Charles Sturkey, LARC Ops Director, Dies at 80
High Wind Advisory in Effect for SCV Till Thursday
A high wind advisory is in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday afternoon at 3, according to the National Weather Service.
High Wind Advisory in Effect for SCV Till Thursday
Feb. 3-April 15: Free VITA Tax Prep at United Methodist Church
The Internal Revenue Service's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will offer free income tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteers at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church from February 3 through April 15.
Feb. 3-April 15: Free VITA Tax Prep at United Methodist Church
Detectives Search Berhow Home in Saugus Shooting Investigation
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the home of deceased Saugus High School shooter Nathaniel Berhow earlier this month.
Detectives Search Berhow Home in Saugus Shooting Investigation
%d bloggers like this: